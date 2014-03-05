Seven Seas Women Complete Mvits 28 Tablets
Offer
Product Description
- Complete Multivitamins Women 50+ 28 Tablets
- 28 One-a-day tablets food supplement
- Seven Seas Complete Multivitamins - Women 50+
- Seven Seas Complete Women 50+ Multivitamins are a complete A-Z blend of essential vitamins with minerals at levels tailored to support daily health maintenance of women aged 50 and over. The formula provides seven key benefits to help women aged 50+ get the most out of life every day, and includes the energy-yielding properties of Vitamins B6 & B12 to support your get-up-and-go!
- 1. Everyday health
- A complete blend of vitamins with minerals for daily health
- 2. Energy levels
- *Vitamins B6 & B12 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- 3. Bones
- Calcium, Vitamin D and Magnesium to support the maintenance of normal bones
- 4. Immune defence
- Vitamin C and Zinc to help support the normal function of the immune system
- 5. Heart
- Thiamin contributes to the normal function of the heart
- 6. Skin, Hair & Nails
- Zinc contributes to the maintenance of normal skin, hair and nails
- 7. Mental performance
- Pantothenic acid contributes to normal mental performance
Information
Ingredients
Dicalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Hydroxide Prep. (Magnesium Hydroxide, Starch), Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C Prep. (Ascorbic Acid, Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose), Vitamin E Prep. (Vitamin E, Gelatin, Silicon Dioxide), Tablet Coat (Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Glycerol, Colours: Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides), Niacinamide, Silicon Dioxide, Stearic Acid, Zinc Oxide, Beta Carotene Prep. (Modified Food Starch, Corn Starch, Beta Carotene, Glucose Syrup, Sodium Ascorbate, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Inositol, Calcium Pantothenate, Crosslinked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Vitamin B6, Magnesium Stearate, Ferrous Fumarate, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin B2, Lutein Prep. (Lutein, Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose, Sucrose, Tocopherols, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Vitamin D Prep. (Sucrose, Acacia, Corn Starch, Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Guarana Extract (Guarana Seed Extract, Maltodextrin), Copper Sulphate, Vitamin B1 Prep. (Thiamin Mononitrate, Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose), Vitamin A Prep. (Sucrose, Maize Starch, Acacia Gum, Vitamin A Acetate, DL Alpha Tocopherol, Silicon Dioxide), Ginseng Extract (Ginseng Extract, Maltodextrin, Silicon Dioxide), Green Tea Extract (Green Tea Extract, Maltodextrin), Chromium Picolinate, Folic Acid, Vitamin K Prep. (Acacia Gum, Vitamin K, Sucrose), Potassium Iodide, Sodium Molybdate, Sodium Selenite, Biotin, VitaminB12
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage:
- Adults: One tablet to be taken with a cold drink each day. Do not exceed the recommended dosage.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- This product contains Iron, which if taken to excess may be harmful to very young children. Keep out of sight and reach.
- This product contains 6mg of Caffeine and Vitamin A, women who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy should consult a healthcare professional before taking this product.
- Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Keep out of reach of young children.
Name and address
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Hedon Road,
- Hull,
- England,
- HU9 5NJ.
Return to
- Find out more at: www.seven-seas.com or talk to us on our Advice Line: 0800 0728 777
Net Contents
28 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Tablet
|% NRV
|Vitamin A
|120 µg RE
|15
|Vitamin D
|6 µg
|120
|Vitamin E
|18 mg α-TE
|150
|Vitamin K
|12 µg
|16
|Vitamin C
|120 mg
|150
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|2 mg
|182
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|4 mg
|286
|Niacin
|24 mg NE
|150
|Vitamin B6
|6 mg
|429
|Folic Acid
|200 µg
|100
|Vitamin B12
|5 µg
|200
|Biotin
|50 µg
|100
|Pantothenic Acid
|8 mg
|133
|Calcium
|162 mg
|20
|Phosphorus
|125 mg
|18
|Magnesium
|100 mg
|27
|Iron
|2.1 mg
|15
|Zinc
|10 mg
|100
|Copper
|1 mg
|100
|Manganese
|2 mg
|100
|Selenium
|40 µg
|73
|Chromium
|40 µg
|100
|Molybdenum
|50 µg
|100
|Iodine
|100 µg
|67
|Beta Carotene
|2 mg
|Ginseng
|18 mg
|Green Tea
|10 mg
|Guarana
|12 mg
|Inositol
|10 mg
|Lutein
|1 mg
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|NRV = RDA
|-
|-
Safety information
This product contains Iron, which if taken to excess may be harmful to very young children. Keep out of sight and reach. This product contains 6mg of Caffeine and Vitamin A, women who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy should consult a healthcare professional before taking this product. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. Keep out of reach of young children.
