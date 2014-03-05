Seven Seas Limited Multivitamins 50 + Men Capsules28
Offer
Product Description
- 28 One-a-Day Tablets Food Supplement
- Seven Seas Complete Men 50+ Multivitamins are a complete A-Z blend of essential vitamins with minerals at levels tailored for daily health maintenance of men aged 50 and over. The formula provides seven key benefits to help men aged 50+ get the most out of life every day, and includes the energy-yielding properties of Vitamins B6 & B12 to support your get-up-and-go!
- 1. Everyday health
- A complete blend of vitamins with minerals for daily health
- 2. Energy levels
- *Vitamin B6 & B12 which contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- 3. Heart
- Thiamin contributes to the normal function of the heart
- 4. Immune defence
- Vitamin C and Zinc to help support the normal function of the immune system
- 5. Bones
- Calcium, Vitamin D and Magnesium for the maintenance of normal bones
- 6. Vision
- With Vitamin A, Zinc and Vitamin B2 for the maintenance of normal vision
- 7. Digestion
- Calcium to support the normal function of digestive enzymes
- We have been supporting family health since 1935. Specially crafting products with you in mind, we help make it easy for your family to enjoy good health everyday.
- With energy release complex
- Vitamins B6 & B12 to support energy levels
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- A complete blend of vitamins with minerals for daily health
- Vitamin B6 & B12 which contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Thiamin contributes to the normal function of the heart
- Vitamin C and Zinc to help support the normal function of the immune system
- Calcium, Vitamin D and Magnesium for the maintenance of normal bones
- With Vitamin A, Zinc and Vitamin B2 for the maintenance of normal vision
- Calcium to support the normal function of digestive enzymes
Information
Ingredients
Dicalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Hydroxide Prep. (Magnesium Hydroxide, Starch), Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C Prep. (Ascorbic Acid, Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose), Vitamin E Prep. (Vitamin E, Gelatin, Silicon Dioxide), Tablet Coat (Colours: Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides; Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose, Polydextrose, Fractionated Vegetable Oil), Niacinamide, Silicone Dioxide, Stearic Acid, Zinc Oxide, Calcium Pantothenate, Beta Carotene Prep. (Modified Food Starch, Corn Starch, Beta Carotene, Glucose Syrup, Sodium Ascorbate, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Inositol, Crosslinked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Magnesium Stearate, Ferrous Fumarate, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin B2, Lutein Prep. (Lutein, Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose, Sucrose, Tocopherols, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Vitamin D Prep. (Sucrose, Acacia, Corn Starch, Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Guarana Extract (Guarana Seed Extract, Maltodextrin), Copper Sulphate, Vitamin B1 Prep. (Thiamin Mononitrate, Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose), Vitamin A Prep. (Sucrose, Maize Starch, Acacia Gum, Vitamin A Acetate, DL Alpha Tocopherol, Silicon Dioxide), Ginseng Extract (Ginseng Extract), Folic Acid, Chromium Picolinate, Vitamin K Prep. (Acacia Gum, Vitamin K, Sucrose), Potassium Iodide, Sodium Molybdate, Sodium Selenite, Biotin, Vitamin B12
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage
- Adults: One tablet to be taken with a cold drink each day. Do not exceed the recommended dosage.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Keep out of reach of young children.
- This product contains Iron, which if taken to excess may be harmful to very young children. Keep out of sight and reach.
- This product contains Vitamin A and 6 mg of Caffeine, women who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy should consult a healthcare professional before taking this product.
- Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Hedon Road,
- Hull,
- England,
- HU9 5NJ.
Return to
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Hedon Road,
- Hull,
- England,
- HU9 5NJ.
- Find out more at: www.seven-seas.com
- Or talk to us on our Advice Line: 08000728 777
Net Contents
28 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Tablet
|% NRV
|Vitamin A
|120 µg RE
|15
|Vitamin D
|6 µg
|120
|Vitamin E
|18 mg ɑ-TE
|150
|Vitamin K
|12 µg
|16
|Vitamin C
|120 mg
|150
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|2 mg
|182
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|4 mg
|286
|Niacin
|28 mg NE
|175
|Vitamin B6
|5 mg
|357
|Folic Acid
|300 µg
|150
|Vitamin B12
|10 µg
|400
|Biotin
|50 µg
|100
|Pantothenic Acid
|10 mg
|167
|Calcium
|162 mg
|20
|Phosphorus
|125 mg
|18
|Magnesium
|100 mg
|27
|Iron
|2.1 mg
|15
|Zinc
|10 mg
|100
|Copper
|1 mg
|100
|Manganese
|2 mg
|100
|Selenium
|40 µg
|73
|Chromium
|40 µg
|100
|Molybdenum
|50 µg
|100
|Iodine
|100 µg
|67
|Beta Carotene
|2 mg
|Ginseng
|18 mg
|Guarana
|12 mg
|Inositol
|10 mg
|Lutein
|1 mg
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|NRV = RDA
|-
|-
Safety information
Keep out of reach of young children. This product contains Iron, which if taken to excess may be harmful to very young children. Keep out of sight and reach. This product contains Vitamin A and 6 mg of Caffeine, women who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy should consult a healthcare professional before taking this product. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020