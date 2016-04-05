Lindam Xtra Guard Socket Covers

Great!
I bought this a month ago. It is very helpful and my daughter cant open it and so i can protect her from inserting anything into socket hole.
Safety in the home.
These are easy to use and make the sockets safe if you have little ones around.
Peace of mind
Easy to fit, and no tools needed, great to keep little fingers out.
Good value product.
I needed some simple plugs for power sockets to baby proof the house. These are perfect, and good value.
Love them
I brought these as my lad is very clever at working things out and these have stopped him in his tracks he can't get them out unlike the normal plug stoppers
great for safety
I bought it and so happy I did. feel more safe while my little one is running around
Clever design
Does what it says on the tin but natty feature that uses a coin to twist & remove the cover
Well worth buying!
Our little one could get the other types of socket covers out of the socket, but these have baffled him! No electrical accidents in our house.
Looks great and are harder to pull out then others
Very safe and easy to use, they will stop small kids from pulling them out
baby socket covers
Bought these for the first time they do there job stopping little finger being stuck in unprotected sockets .They look better than the white covers available on the market and from a named company yes may be more money but well worth it.