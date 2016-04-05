By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindam Xtra Guard Socket Covers

Lindam Xtra Guard Socket Covers
Product Description

  • Pack of 4
  • Child proof anti-grip design to stop easy removal
  • EU plug socket compatible
  • 4 dual guard socket covers with integrated locking mechanism locks and unlocks with the use of an edged tool like a coin
  • To re-set the locking mechanism, simply push plug back into plug cover to re-set the locking mechanism
  • Amp up your babyproofing efforts and take cover with these childproof outlet covers
  • Do standard plug cover act more like a beacon than a deterrent? Munchkin has you - and your outlets - covered. Protect young children from potential electrical hazards with Xtraguard® Safety Lock Plug Covers. Great for high-traffic areas, these plug covers are a little tougher for tiny fingers to defeat. The smooth, non-grip design helps prevent young children from tampering with the plugs when installed. The integrated locking mechanism provides extra safety and can be locked and unlocked with the use of an edged tool, such as a coin. To re-set the locking mechanism, simply push the plug back into the plug cover. Amp up your babyproofing efforts and take cover with these childproof outlet covers - because keeping baby safe is your #1 job.

Information

Net Contents

4 x Socket Covers

10 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Great!

5 stars

I bought this a month ago. It is very helpful and my daughter cant open it and so i can protect her from inserting anything into socket hole.

Safety in the home.

5 stars

These are easy to use and make the sockets safe if you have little ones around.

Peace of mind

4 stars

Easy to fit, and no tools needed, great to keep little fingers out.

Good value product.

4 stars

I needed some simple plugs for power sockets to baby proof the house. These are perfect, and good value.

Love them

5 stars

I brought these as my lad is very clever at working things out and these have stopped him in his tracks he can't get them out unlike the normal plug stoppers

great for safety

5 stars

I bought it and so happy I did. feel more safe while my little one is running around

Clever design

4 stars

Does what it says on the tin but natty feature that uses a coin to twist & remove the cover

Well worth buying!

5 stars

Our little one could get the other types of socket covers out of the socket, but these have baffled him! No electrical accidents in our house.

Looks great and are harder to pull out then others

5 stars

Very safe and easy to use, they will stop small kids from pulling them out

baby socket covers

5 stars

Bought these for the first time they do there job stopping little finger being stuck in unprotected sockets .They look better than the white covers available on the market and from a named company yes may be more money but well worth it.

