Seven Seas Pregnancy & Breast Feeding 28S
Product Description
- Vitamin & Mineral Food Supplement
- 21 vitamins & minerals with the exact recommended level of 400µg folic acid & 10µg vitamin D
- Seven Seas Pregnancy Plus Follow On combines our expertly blended 21 vitamins and minerals with a high purity Omega-3 DHA/EPA capsule in a convenient dual pack. Modern diets may not achieve the government recommended intake of two portions of fish a week, one being oily to maintain healthy Omega-3 levels.
- Seven Seas Pregnancy Plus Follow On can also be taken as a general postnatal supplement for breastfeeding following childbirth to support nutritional levels and assist the body following pregnancy even if you are not breast-feeding.
- For foetal and infant health one of the most important Omega-3 fatty acids is DHA, a key component in the development of your baby's brain and eyes.** This formulation is designed to be taken throughout your pregnancy and whilst breast-feeding.
- Seven Seas Pregnancy Plus Follow On
- Multivitamin Tablets
- This includes 400µg of Folic Acid. The Department of Health recommends that women should take a daily supplement of 400µg of folic acid for the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, when the baby's spine is developing.
- Provides essential nutrients throughout pregnancy including Folic Acid, Vitamin B12 & Iron which play an important role during the full nine months, such as contributing to normal blood formation and reduces tiredness and fatigue.
- Plus a daily intake of 10µg Vitamin D, the Department of Health recommended level for pregnant and breast-feeding women.
- Each capsule contains 640 mg Omega-3 Nutrients.
- Providing more than the minimal level scientifically recommended by the UK Government & a team of independent experts at the Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN).
- Omega-3 DHA contributes to the development of your baby's brain and eye development**.
- **The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 200mg of DHA in addition to the recommended daily intake for Omega-3 fatty acids for adults, i.e.: 250 mg DHA and EPA.
- Developed by experts over 80 years of family health
- We have been supporting family health since 1935. Specially crafting products with you in mind, we help make it easy for your family to enjoy good health everyday.
- Omega-3 with DHA
- During pregnancy & breastfeeding
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.For Best Before End Date and Lot Number See Base of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage
- Take one tablet (Lilac blister) and one capsule (Silver blister) a day. Best taken with food. If you forget to take a tablet or capsule, don't worry, simply miss a day. Do not exceed the recommended dosage.
Warnings
- Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- This product contains iron which, if taken in excess, may be harmful to young children - Keep out of sight and reach.
- DO NOT EXCEED RECOMMENDED DOSAGE.
- KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Rd,
- Feltham,
- TW14 8NX,
- Find out more at:
- www.seven-seas.com or talk to us on our Advice Line: 0800 0728777
Net Contents
56 x Capsules/Tablets
Safety information
Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. This product contains iron which, if taken in excess, may be harmful to young children - Keep out of sight and reach. DO NOT EXCEED RECOMMENDED DOSAGE. KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil Concentrate, Capsule Shell (Gelatin, Glycerol), DL Alpha Tocopherol
Nutrition
Typical Values Per tablet Fish Oil Concentrate 1105 mg providing Omega-3 nutrients 640 mg of which EPA 310 mg DHA 210 mg
Information
Ingredients
Potassium Chloride, Calcium Carbonate Prep. (Calcium Carbonate, Maltodextrin), Magnesium Oxide, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Tablet Coat (Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose, Colours: Titanium Dioxide, Anthocyanins, Shellac, Talc, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Vitamin C Prep. (Ascorbic Acid, Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose), Ferrous Fumarate, Vitamin E Prep. (DL Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Silicon Dioxide), Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Stearic Acid, Niacinamide, Silicon Dioxide, Zinc Oxide, Sodium Selenite Prep. (Calcium Carbonate, Sodium Selenite), Magnesium Stearate, Calcium Pantothenate, Crosslinked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Manganese Sulphate, Beta Carotene Prep. (Modified Starch, Beta Carotene, Corn Starch, Sucrose, DL Alpha Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Vitamin D Prep. (Maltodextrin, Ethylcellulose, Mixed Tocopherols, Cholecalciferol), Vitamin B12 Prep. (Mannitol, Cyanocobalamin), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Copper Sulphate, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Ginger Extract (Zingiber officinale Root Extract, Modified Starch, Silica), Vitamin K Prep. (Acacia, Sucrose, Phytomenadione), Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Biotin
Nutrition
Typical Values Per tablet % NRV Vitamin D 10 µg 200 Vitamin E 15 mg α-TE 125 Vitamin K 37.5 µg 50 Vitamin C 70 mg 88 Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 1.4 mg 127 Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 1.4 mg 100 Niacin 18 mg NE 113 Vitamin B6 1.9 mg 136 Folic Acid 400 µg 200 Vitamin B12 2.6 µg 104 Biotin 50 µg 100 Pantothenic Acid 6 mg 100 Potassium 300 mg 15 Calcium 120 mg 15 Magnesium 60 mg 16 Iron 17 mg 121 Zinc 15 mg 150 Copper 1 mg 100 Manganese 2 mg 100 Selenium 55 µg 100 Iodine 150 µg 100 ß-Carotene 1 mg * Ginger Extract 10 mg * NRV = Nutrient Reference Value - -
