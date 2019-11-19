Marstons Classic Ales 6X500ml
Offer
- Ringwood Razorback Amber Ale
- Taste: With an ideal balance of hoppiness and malt, this easy drinking thirst quencher is the perfect beer for all occasions.
- Lancaster Bomber Amber Ale
- Taste: A classic English ale, chestnut in colour with a lovely full-bodied flavour, enriched with a wonderful late hop character.
- Brakspear Bitter
- Taste: Amber in colour, the initial taste of malt and well hopped bitterness dissolves into a bittersweet and fruity finish.
- Marston's Pedigree Amber Ale
- Taste: Bottle conditioned so closer to cask Pedigree. Fascinating aroma, with a palate of biscuity malt, spicy hops & fruitiness.
- Jennings Cumberland Ale
- Taste: A supreme and refreshing golden ale with unique character and slight citrus after taste.
- Hobgoblin Ruby Beer
- Taste: A full bodied, ruby beer with chocolate and toffee malt flavours balanced by a bitter and overall fruity, mischievous character.
- Pack size: 3000ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Malted Barley and Malted Wheat
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Ringwood Razorback Amber Ale
- Food: Great with classic British fayre such as toad in the hole.
- Lancaster Bomber Amber Ale
- Food: A great partner with pulled pork.
- Brakspear Bitter
- Food: Ideal with a traditional ploughmans lunch or fish and chips.
- Marston's Pedigree Amber Ale
- Food: Perfect with steak.
- Jennings Cumberland Ale
- Food: Ideal with a BBQ or an authentic Cumberland sausage.
- Hobgoblin Ruby Beer
- Food: A legendary match with meat pies, roasts and hamburgers.
Name and address
- Marston's PLC,
- Marston's House,
- Brewery Road,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
6 x 500ml ℮
