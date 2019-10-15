By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Unsweetened Drink 1L

5(1)Write a review
Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Unsweetened Drink 1L
£ 1.50
£1.50/litre

Product Description

  • UHT Almond Drink with added Calcium and Vitamins
  • Discover recipes at almondbreeze.co.uk
  • We are The Almond People®
  • Our growers are devoted to this beautiful nut... the almond
  • Grown on our sun drenched California farms and, while we're endlessly proud of our 100+ year history
  • We're excited to be bringing our home-grown goodness to more of you.
  • 100ml 53kJ, 13kcal
  • Grown on our California farms
  • With added calcium & vitamins
  • Vitamin B12 & E
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Free from dairy, eggs and lactose
  • No soya, peanuts or gluten
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugar
  • Veggie & vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Low in saturated fat
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Spring Water, Almonds (2%), Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Natural Flavouring, Vitamins (D2, E, B12)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds
  • Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Lactose, Peanuts, Soya

Storage

Store unopened carton in a cool, dry areaDo not freeze Refrigerate after opening Use within 5 days of opening

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • There are lots of lovely ways to enjoy our deliciously refreshing alternative to dairy. From whizzed up in a smoothie to poured over granola.
  • Shake well before use

Number of uses

Contains on average five 200mL servings

Warnings

  • NOT SUITABLE AS AN ALTERNATIVE FOR DAIRY FOR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 3 YEARS.

Distributor address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd.,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Questions / Comments
  • www.almondbreeze.co.uk or contact us on 0344 692 3630
  • Email: consumerservices@kallofoods.com
  • Kallo Foods Ltd.,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mLPer 200mL
Energy (kJ)53 kJ106 kJ
(kcal)13 kcal26 kcal
Fat1.1 g2.2 g
(of which saturates)<0.1 g0.2 g
Carbohydrates0.2 g0.4 g
(of which sugars)0 g0 g
Protein<0.5 g0.9 g
Salt0.15 g0.3 g
Vitamin E1.80 mg*3.6 mg
Vitamin B120.38 μg*0.76 μg
Calcium120 mg*240 mg
*=15% of the Nutrient Reference Values--
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

NOT SUITABLE AS AN ALTERNATIVE FOR DAIRY FOR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 3 YEARS.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tastes even better than milk!

5 stars

The best tasting Almond drink I have tried so far, at least much better than the cheapest alternatives. :)

