Almond Breeze Original Longlife Drink Alternative 1L

- Sweetened UHT Almond Drink with Added Calcium & Vitamins
- We are The Almond People®
- Our growers are devoted to this beautiful nut... the almond
- Grown on our sun drenched California farms and, while we're endlessly proud of our 100+ year history
- We're excited to be bringing our home-grown goodness to more of you.
- 100ml 100kJ, 24kcal
- Grown on our California farms
- With added calcium & vitamin B12 & E
- Low in saturated fat
- Free from dairy, eggs and lactose
- No soya, peanuts or gluten
- Veggie & vegan friendly
- Pack size: 1l
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Spring Water, Raw Cane Sugar, Almonds (2%), Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamins (D2, E, B12)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds
- Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Lactose, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
Store unopened carton in a cool, dry areaDo not freeze Refrigerate after opening Use within 5 days of opening
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- There are lots of lovely ways to enjoy our deliciously refreshing alternative to dairy. From whizzed up in a smoothie to poured over granola.
- Shake well before use
Number of uses
Contains on average five 200ml servings
Warnings
- NOT SUITABLE AS AN ALTERNATIVE FOR DAIRY FOR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 3 YEARS.
Distributor address
Return to
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100mL
|Per 200mL
|Energy (kJ)
|100 kJ
|200 kJ
|(kcal)
|24 kcal
|48 kcal
|Fat
|1.1 g
|2.2 g
|(of which saturates)
|<0.1 g
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrates
|2.9 g
|5.9 g
|(of which sugars)
|2.8 g
|5.7 g
|Protein
|<0.5 g
|0.9 g
|Salt
|0.13 g
|0.26 g
|Vitamin E
|1.80 mg*
|3.6 mg
|Vitamin B12
|0.38 µg*
|0.76 µg
|Calcium
|120 mg*
|240 mg
|*=15% of the Nutrient Reference Values
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|Contains on average five 200mL servings
Safety information
NOT SUITABLE AS AN ALTERNATIVE FOR DAIRY FOR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 3 YEARS.
