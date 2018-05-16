By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Almond Breeze Original Longlife Drink Alternative 1L

Almond Breeze Original Longlife Drink Alternative 1L
£ 1.50
£1.50/litre

Product Description

  • Sweetened UHT Almond Drink with Added Calcium & Vitamins
  • Discover recipes at almondbreeze.co.uk
  • We are The Almond People®
  • Our growers are devoted to this beautiful nut... the almond
  • Grown on our sun drenched California farms and, while we're endlessly proud of our 100+ year history
  • We're excited to be bringing our home-grown goodness to more of you.
  • 100ml 100kJ, 24kcal
  • Grown on our California farms
  • With added calcium & vitamin B12 & E
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Free from dairy, eggs and lactose
  • No soya, peanuts or gluten
  • Veggie & vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Low fat
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Spring Water, Raw Cane Sugar, Almonds (2%), Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamins (D2, E, B12)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds
  • Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Lactose, Peanuts, Soya

Storage

Store unopened carton in a cool, dry areaDo not freeze Refrigerate after opening Use within 5 days of opening

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • There are lots of lovely ways to enjoy our deliciously refreshing alternative to dairy. From whizzed up in a smoothie to poured over granola.
  • Shake well before use

Number of uses

Contains on average five 200ml servings

Warnings

  • NOT SUITABLE AS AN ALTERNATIVE FOR DAIRY FOR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 3 YEARS.

Distributor address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd.,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Questions / Comments
  • www.almondbreeze.co.uk or contact us on 0344 692 3630
  • Email: consumerservices@kallofoods.com
Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mLPer 200mL
Energy (kJ)100 kJ200 kJ
(kcal)24 kcal48 kcal
Fat 1.1 g2.2 g
(of which saturates)<0.1 g0.2 g
Carbohydrates2.9 g5.9 g
(of which sugars)2.8 g5.7 g
Protein <0.5 g0.9 g
Salt 0.13 g0.26 g
Vitamin E 1.80 mg*3.6 mg
Vitamin B12 0.38 µg*0.76 µg
Calcium 120 mg*240 mg
*=15% of the Nutrient Reference Values--
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Contains on average five 200mL servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

NOT SUITABLE AS AN ALTERNATIVE FOR DAIRY FOR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 3 YEARS.

