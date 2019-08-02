Almond Breeze Unsweetened Fresh Drink 1 Litre

This is a great product,have used it on my cereal
This is a great product,have used it on my cereal for ages.Unfortunately my local Tesco has stopped selling it,reason not given but I have been told they will contact me with the reason.
Spring Water, Almonds (2%), Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Natural Flavouring, Vitamins (D2, E, B12)
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.Once opened use within 5 days. Use By Date (See Top of Pack)
Produced in the EU
Contains on average five 200ml servings
3 Years
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100mL
|Per 200mL
|Energy (kJ)
|53 kJ
|106 kJ
|(kcal)
|13 kcal
|26 kcal
|Fat
|1.1 g
|2.2 g
|(of which saturates)
|<0.1 g
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrates
|0.2 g
|0.4 g
|(of which sugars)
|0 g
|0 g
|Protein
|<0.5 g
|0.9 g
|Salt
|0.15 g
|0.3 g
|Vitamin D
|0.75 µg*
|1.5 µg
|Vitamin E
|1.80 mg*
|3.6 mg
|Vitamin B12
|0.38 µg*
|0.76 µg
|Calcium
|120 mg*
|240 mg
|*=15% of the Nutrient Reference Values
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
NOT SUITABLE AS AN ALTERNATIVE FOR DAIRY FOR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 3 YEARS.
