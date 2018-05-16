By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lowicz Twarog Fat Free Curd Cheese 250G

£ 1.25
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Fat free curd cheese.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Lactic Acid Bacteria Culture

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store at temperature from 2ºC to 8ºC. Keep refrigerated after opening no longer than 24 hours.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • Okręgowa Spóldzielnia Mleczarska w Łowiczu,
  • ul. Przemysłowa 3,
  • 99-400 Łowicz.

Return to

  • www.mleczarnia.lowicz.pl

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g of product
Energy360 kJ
-85 kcal
Fat0,3 g
of which saturates0,2 g
Carbohydrates4,5 g
of which sugar3,1 g
Protein16 g
Salt0,08 g

