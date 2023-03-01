We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Haliborange Omega 3 & Multivitamins Softies 30S

30 Orange Multivitamin with Omega-3 Softies - Food Supplement.
Haliborange Omega-3 & Multivitamins Softies contain 8 essential vitamins and are a delicious orange flavour.-Flaxseed Oil: A source of essential Omega-3 (ALA) fatty acids.-Vitamin A: Helps support normal vision-Vitamin C: Helps support the immune system-Vitamin B5: Contributes to normal mental performance
We all want our little ones to shine in life! Haliborange Multivitamin & Omega-3 Softies are a tasty way for your child to get some essential vitamins they need every day. UK Dept. of Health recommends all children from 6 months to 5 years take supplements in the form of Vitamins A, C & D. (Source: nhs.uk)
Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine (Bovine), Flaxseed Oil, Ascorbic Acid, Gelling Agent: Pectin, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Maltodextrin, Acid: Citric Acid, DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Niacinamide, Natural Orange Flavouring, Vitamin A Prep (Retinyl Acetate, DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Carnauba Wax, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Colour: Carmines, Vitamin D Prep (Cholecalciferol, Medium Chain Triglycerides), Cyanocobalamin

Net Contents

30 x Softies

Preparation and Usage

Recommended daily intake: Children over 3 years take 1-2 fruit Softies daily. Do not exceed the recommended intake.

Lower age limit

3 Years

upper-age-limit

12 Years

