Gallo Family Vineyards Moscato 75Cl

Beautiful and light
A very light, sweet and refreshing wine that's so easy to drink. If you have friends round for dinner or drinks and they're 'not keen on wine' because they've tried earthy reds or dry whites you simply have to introduce them to this, served chilled. And forget all those rules about what wine you serve with what food; serve this with anything from lunchtime onwards. Also try the Gallo family Zinfandel and Grenache for other 'light touch' easy going wines.
Great
A really lovely easy drinking sweet wine. Great with friends.
Very drinkable
Great sweet summer wine. Best in the summer straight out of the fridge. Not too alcoholic so great BBQ wine.
Delicious
Anyone who likes Asti will love this wine! Fruity, full of flavour, amazing chilled on a sunny day.
Great with desert
I just love this wine either as a pre dinner drink or with desert. It is very sweet, with a slight fizz, it's fruity and very refreshing especially on a summer evening.
Very refreshing wine
Bought this case of wine for my daughter in her 20 s She and her friends found the wine to be very tasty!
Luscious wine
My taste in wine has changed so much over the years and I now find I like sweet wine. I have tried many, which I might add, are very hard to find, and this one is definately for my taste. It is what it says on the bottle and I now do not buy any other wine. Not over sweet but just sweet enough for me, would definately recommend.
an excellent wine
The description of this wine says it all. This is indeed a sweet wine, that compliments a range of foods. would recommend it to everybody but there seems to be a lack of it on the shelves so will keep the delights of this wine to myself.