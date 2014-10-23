By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gallo Family Vineyards Moscato 75Cl

Product Description

  • Moscato - White Californian Wine
  • Wine Style
  • A sweet and fruity white wine with flavours of pineapple, peach and orange blossom
  • In 1933, brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo founded a winery in California with nothing but a love of wine and a lot of determination. Four generations later we continue to craft great-tasting wines for every occasion.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This Pinot Grigio is a crisp white wine featuring delicious flavours of tropical melon layered with hints of fresh greens, citrus and sweet aromatics. This wine is a great complement to grilled chicken and mildly spicy pasta dishes

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

6.8

ABV

9% vol

Producer

Gallo Family Vineyards

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Cal Dennison

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Muscat

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for Gallo Family Vineyards Pinot Grigio were harvested at optimum ripeness during cool night temperatures to preserve the fresh fruit flavours. The winemaker selected particularly aromatic yeast strains and employed a moderate fermentation process, which together have enhanced the natural flavours and expressive mouthfeel of this wine. Proper storage after fermentation has preserved the natural bright flavours and balance in the wine.

History

  • In 1933, brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo founded a winery in California with nothing but a love of wine and a lot of determination. Four generations later, we continue to craft great-tasting wines for every occasion.

Regional Information

  • The grapes for this Gallo Family Vineyards Pinot Grigio were harvested from select vineyards in California. This area is prized for its ideal climate and growing conditions, and the grapes in this wine have thrived here. Pinot Grigio is a classic Italian varietal prized for its crisp texture and refreshing mouthfeel. This combined with the new technologies available to Gallo Family Vineyards winemakers has resulted in a Pinot Grigio with a style all its own.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • By:

Return to

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • gallofamily.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

8 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Beautiful and light

5 stars

A very light, sweet and refreshing wine that's so easy to drink. If you have friends round for dinner or drinks and they're 'not keen on wine' because they've tried earthy reds or dry whites you simply have to introduce them to this, served chilled. And forget all those rules about what wine you serve with what food; serve this with anything from lunchtime onwards. Also try the Gallo family Zinfandel and Grenache for other 'light touch' easy going wines.

Great

5 stars

A really lovely easy drinking sweet wine. Great with friends.

Very drinkable

5 stars

Great sweet summer wine. Best in the summer straight out of the fridge. Not too alcoholic so great BBQ wine.

Delicious

5 stars

Anyone who likes Asti will love this wine! Fruity, full of flavour, amazing chilled on a sunny day.

Great with desert

5 stars

I just love this wine either as a pre dinner drink or with desert. It is very sweet, with a slight fizz, it's fruity and very refreshing especially on a summer evening.

Very refreshing wine

5 stars

Bought this case of wine for my daughter in her 20 s She and her friends found the wine to be very tasty!

Luscious wine

5 stars

My taste in wine has changed so much over the years and I now find I like sweet wine. I have tried many, which I might add, are very hard to find, and this one is definately for my taste. It is what it says on the bottle and I now do not buy any other wine. Not over sweet but just sweet enough for me, would definately recommend.

an excellent wine

5 stars

The description of this wine says it all. This is indeed a sweet wine, that compliments a range of foods. would recommend it to everybody but there seems to be a lack of it on the shelves so will keep the delights of this wine to myself.

