Fruli Strawberry Beer 330Ml

Fruli Strawberry Beer 330Ml
£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Belgian White Fruit Beer
  • Premium Belgian white fruit beer
  • A smooth, easy to drink premium Belgium White Beer brewed with pure Strawberry Juice.
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Tasting Notes

  A smooth, easy to drink premium Belgium White Beer brewed with pure Strawberry Juice.

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

4.1% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Ambient temperature

Preparation and Usage

  • Served chilled from the fridge. A refreshing "any time" beer, or a lovely beer both during and after a meal.

Name and address

  • Van Diest Beer Company Ltd.,
  • Unit B10a,
  • Larkfield Trading Est,
  • New Hythe Lane,
  • Larkfield,
  • Kent,

Return to

  • Van Diest Beer Company Ltd.,
  • Unit B10a,
  • Larkfield Trading Est,
  • New Hythe Lane,
  • Larkfield,
  • Kent,
  • ME20 6SW.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

