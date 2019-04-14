Tesco Filled Small Log Bones With Chicken 180G

My dog prefers these to Pedigree Jumbones!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1212kJ / 286kcal
Composition:
Cereals, Derivatives Of Vegetable Origin, Meat And Animal Derivatives (7%Chicken), Vegetable Protein Extracts Oils and fats (0.01% Omega 3 oil powder)
Additives per kg:
Colourants. Preservatives. Nutritional Additives: Vitamin A 5000 IU, Vitamin D3 500 IU, Vitamin E 40 mg, Copper sulphate pentahydrate 12 mg
Analytical Constituents (%):
Moisture: 28 / Crude Protein: 14 / Fat content: 2 / Inorganic matter: 2.5 / Crude Fibres: 2
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, please reseal and use within 7 days. Feeding Guide: Feed at any time as a treat or reward. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet.
Produced in Germany
4 Servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
180g e
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|per bone (45g)
|Energy
|1212kJ / 286kcal
|545kJ / 129kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
