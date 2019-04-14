By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Filled Small Log Bones With Chicken 180G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Filled Small Log Bones With Chicken 180G
£ 1.00
£5.56/kg
  • Energy545kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1212kJ / 286kcal

Product Description

  • A complementary pet food for adult dog
  • No Artificial flavours No artificial colours With Essential Vitamins and Minerals 284 Kcal per 100g No added Sugar With Added Omega 3 Only 2% fat
  • We’ve been creating mouth watering treats with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 10 years. Carefully prepared using tantalising tasty ingredients and available in a range of shapes, sizes, flavours and textures, our treats are the perfect way to reward your dog.
  • Pack size: 0.18KG

Information

Ingredients

Composition:
Cereals, Derivatives Of Vegetable Origin, Meat And Animal Derivatives (7%Chicken), Vegetable Protein Extracts Oils and fats (0.01% Omega 3 oil powder)
Additives per kg:
Colourants. Preservatives.  Nutritional Additives: Vitamin A 5000 IU, Vitamin D3 500 IU, Vitamin E 40 mg, Copper sulphate pentahydrate 12 mg

Analytical Constituents (%):
Moisture: 28 / Crude Protein: 14 / Fat content: 2 / Inorganic matter: 2.5 / Crude Fibres: 2



Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, please reseal and use within 7 days. Feeding Guide: Feed at any time as a treat or reward. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsper bone (45g)
Energy1212kJ / 286kcal545kJ / 129kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

My dog prefers these to Pedigree Jumbones!!

5 stars

My dog prefers these to Pedigree Jumbones!!

Usually bought next

Tesco Meaty Strips Chicken Dog Treats 200G

£ 1.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Meaty Strips Rich In Beef Dog Treats 200G

£ 1.00
£5.00/kg

Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.91
£0.41/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Sausages Beef & Game Dog Treats 4 Sausages 70G

£ 1.00
£14.29/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here