Wham Chew Bar 25G

Wham Chew Bar 25G
£ 0.20
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Raspberry flavour chew bar with sour crystals (5%)
  • No artificial colours & flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 25g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Acid (Citric Acid), Apple Juice Concentrate, Hydrolysed Milk Protein (Milk), Flavouring, Colours (Anthocyanin, Curcumin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Plant Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the pack (along with details of when and where it was purchase) to:
  • Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
  • Customer Services,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • barrattsweets.co.uk

Net Contents

25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1577kJ/372kcal
Fat 3.5g
of which saturates 1.8g
Carbohydrate 84.7g
of which sugars 49.2g
Fibre 0.0g
Protein 0.4g
Salt 0.18g

