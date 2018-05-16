Dr. Oetker Bicarbonate Of Soda Sachets 6X7g

Product Description
- Bicarbonate of Soda is a gentle raising agent commonly used in gingerbread, parkin and soda bread.
- Dr. Oetker Bicarbonate of Soda is a gentle raising agent for gingerbread, parkin, cookies and other recipes. It can be used to create baking powder when combined with cream of tartar, or even used as a cheap and effective cleaning product. Dr. Oetker Bicarbonate of Soda Sachets have been created for great convenience. Each sachet contains 1 teaspoon.
- A Heritage of Baking
- In 1893 in Bielefeld, Germany, Dr. August Oetker developed 'Backin' a superior form of Baking Powder, packed in small sachets. It guaranteed perfect results and became a huge success. Today, we're still a family business, famous for our baking passion and quality products that help you enjoy even better baking.
- 1 sachet = 1 teaspoon for convenience
- Gentle raising agent
- Use for gingerbreads, parkin, cookies and more
- Effective cleaning product
- Pack size: 42g
Information
Ingredients
Raising Agent: E500 Sodium Carbonates
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Use quantity of Bicarbonate of Soda as stated in your recipe.
- Once sachet contains one measured level teaspoon for convenience.
- Individual sealed sachet for freshness.
- To make a simple baking powder use one part bicarbonate of soda to two parts cream of tartar.
Recycling info
Sachet. Paper - Widely Recycled Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Customer Care
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
Net Contents
6 x 7g
