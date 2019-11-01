Napisan 800G

Napisan is for nappies so its very nature is to re
Napisan is for nappies so its very nature is to remove a multitude of stains. It is also great to clean the bath: Instead of draining away your bath water, put 1/2 cup of napisan in the water, let it soak for an hour or two and you bath will just need a wipe and rinse. Also, soak your oven shelves in Napisan, overnight and the black will float off so no elbow grease needed. Don't throw away that burnt pan; soak it in Napisam over night and it will easily remove the burn. I promise that I do not work for Napisan.
Brilliant stuff
Really brilliant for getting stains out and making whites whiter. I usually add to all white washes, especially table linen with wine stains, or chocolate or blood etc.
A must have for any mum
Gets even tough stains out but is still kind to babies skin
Napisan
Does what it says. Delivery was delayed a couple of times and as such had to buy a temporary substitute while I waited
Great for removing stains from baby clothes
Works a treat, just soak clothes in a bowl with a couple of scoops of napisan for an hour or two and staines disappear. Put in your normal wash afterwards. Packaging could be a bit better. Our box leaked powder from the bottom seams all over our car and kitchen floor.
Why the 26% price hike?
Great product, but why the 26% price increase from £3.00 to £3.76 in 2 weeks? I appreciate that Tesco have had problems in accounting, but surely with inflation as low as it is, this price hike cannot be justified.
napisan
been looking for this product for years googled it and up came Tesco direct I ordered straight away the service 10/10 the product excellent
Great product for keeping your whites gleaming
I have always used napisan and never reviewed it, i think its a great all round product if you want a hygenic wash you get it, if you want to brighten your whites you get it and if you want to remove stains you get it. I have two kids and i wouldnt be without it.
Wonderful
I am delighted to discover that this product is still available. I used it over 50 years ago when my children were in nappies. It is still as good today and wonderful for keeping whites white. Thank you for this product I will keep on using it for the rest of my life. If you have not tried it please do! You will not be disappointed!
Great price
Really good price good item.........,...,................