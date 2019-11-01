By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Napisan 800G

4.5(27)Write a review
£ 4.00
£5.00/kg

Product Description

  • For a hygienic wash, Kills germs & even works at 30ºC
  • Brightens whites
  • Microbiologically tested
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Kills 99.9% bacteria in your laundry*
  • *Kills 99.9% bacteria at 40°C
  • Peace of Mind Hygienic Wash
  • Every day you can come into contact with germs when in crowded environments, public places or in the presence of pets. A regular detergent cleans but does not disinfect. Napisan not only cleans your clothes, but also kills the germs you can't see to leave your garments even more hygienic.
  • Microbiological Tests
  • Napisan has been proven through microbiological testing to disinfect and destroy 99.9% bacteria in your laundry at as low as 40°C.
  • Remove Stains
  • Napisan releases active oxygen to remove everyday stains such as grass, mud and carrot baby food even at 30°C.
  • For a hygienic wash
  • Add in every wash
  • Removes stains at 30°C
  • Microbiologically tested
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

Per 100g of product contains: 3g Peracetic Acid (from Tetra-Acetylethylenediamine (TAED) and Sodium Percarbonate), Carbonates, Surfactants, Builders and Perfume up to 100g, Contains: >30% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, <5% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Anionic Surfactants and Perfume

Preparation and Usage

  • Washing Instructions:
  • In Wash
  • Dosing:
  • Normal Wash: 30g,Heavy Stains: 60g.
  • Powder Detergent
  • Add with your detergent in the drawer.
  • Liquid Detergent
  • Add to your liquid detergent in the dosing ball.
  • Soak
  • For Disinfection:
  • Add 60g of Napisan into 4 litres of water at 40°C. Soak for 1 hour, then rinse.
  • For Stain Removal:
  • Fabric: Colours, Dosage: 60g, Amount of Water: 4L, Time (minutes): 60
  • Fabric: Whites, Dosage: 60g, Amount of Water: 4L, Time (minutes): 60
  • Do not mix with other additives
  • Do not use Napisan on silks, woollen or non-colourfast items
  • Napisan can be used on children items: bibs, shirts, nappies, soft toys and underwear. As well as the family laundry: Sheets, handkerchiefs, towels, pyjamas, sports clothes and underwear.

Warnings

  • DANGER
  • NAPISAN. Contains Sodium Percarbonate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Benzenesulfonic acid, C10-13-alkyl derivs., Sodium salts. Causes serious eye damage.
  • Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. IF IN EYES: Rinse continuously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a doctor. Dispose of content and container in accordance with local regulations. Keep container dry in a cool place. For sensitive skin, the use of gloves is recommended.
  • Once mixed, do not leave solution in a sealed container. It will continue to give off oxygen and the container may build up pressure and may leak.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser
  • UK: PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel: 0845 769 7079
  • IE: Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel: 016617318

Net Contents

800g ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

27 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Napisan is for nappies so its very nature is to re

5 stars

Napisan is for nappies so its very nature is to remove a multitude of stains. It is also great to clean the bath: Instead of draining away your bath water, put 1/2 cup of napisan in the water, let it soak for an hour or two and you bath will just need a wipe and rinse. Also, soak your oven shelves in Napisan, overnight and the black will float off so no elbow grease needed. Don't throw away that burnt pan; soak it in Napisam over night and it will easily remove the burn. I promise that I do not work for Napisan.

Brilliant stuff

5 stars

Really brilliant for getting stains out and making whites whiter. I usually add to all white washes, especially table linen with wine stains, or chocolate or blood etc.

A must have for any mum

5 stars

Gets even tough stains out but is still kind to babies skin

Napisan

4 stars

Does what it says. Delivery was delayed a couple of times and as such had to buy a temporary substitute while I waited

Great for removing stains from baby clothes

4 stars

Works a treat, just soak clothes in a bowl with a couple of scoops of napisan for an hour or two and staines disappear. Put in your normal wash afterwards. Packaging could be a bit better. Our box leaked powder from the bottom seams all over our car and kitchen floor.

Why the 26% price hike?

5 stars

Great product, but why the 26% price increase from £3.00 to £3.76 in 2 weeks? I appreciate that Tesco have had problems in accounting, but surely with inflation as low as it is, this price hike cannot be justified.

napisan

5 stars

been looking for this product for years googled it and up came Tesco direct I ordered straight away the service 10/10 the product excellent

Great product for keeping your whites gleaming

5 stars

I have always used napisan and never reviewed it, i think its a great all round product if you want a hygenic wash you get it, if you want to brighten your whites you get it and if you want to remove stains you get it. I have two kids and i wouldnt be without it.

Wonderful

5 stars

I am delighted to discover that this product is still available. I used it over 50 years ago when my children were in nappies. It is still as good today and wonderful for keeping whites white. Thank you for this product I will keep on using it for the rest of my life. If you have not tried it please do! You will not be disappointed!

Great price

5 stars

Really good price good item.........,...,................

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

