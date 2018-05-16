Dr. Oetker Baking Powder Sachets 6X5g

Product Description
- Baking Powder
- Dr. Oetker Baking Powder is a versatile raising agent for cakes, scones and pastries. This gluten free baking powder can be used for all types of baking and is one of Dr. Oetkers oldest, most popular products. No self-raising flour in the cupboard? Add Baking Powder to ordinary flour as a quick and effective alternative.
- We've created single serving sachets of the Dr. Oetker Baking Powder for added convenience and freshness. 1 sachet equals 1 teaspoon of baking powder.
- A Heritage of Baking
- In 1893 in Bielefeld, Germany, Dr. August Oetker developed 'Backin' a superior form of Baking Powder, packed in small sachets. It guaranteed perfect results and became a huge success. Today, we're still a family business, famous for our baking passion and quality products that help you enjoy even better baking.
- 1 sachet = 1 teaspoon for convenience
- The perfect rise since 1891
- Suitable for use in standard and gluten free recipes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 30g
Information
Ingredients
Raising agents (E 450 (diphosphates), E 500 (sodium carbonates)), Maize starch
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End See seal of sachet.
Preparation and Usage
- One sachet contains one measured level teaspoon for convenience.
- Use quantity of Baking Powder as stated in your recipe.
- Ideal for use in standard and gluten free baking recipes.
- Individual sealed sachet for freshness.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
5g ℮
