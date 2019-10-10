By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Danone Oykos Greek Style Yogurt Strawberry 4X110g

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Danone Oykos Greek Style Yogurt Strawberry 4X110g
£ 2.50
£0.57/100g
Each 110g pot contains
  • Energy666kJ 160kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.1g
    13%
  • Saturates5.9g
    29%
  • Sugars15.6g
    17%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Creamy yogurt with a fruit layer
  • Step into the world of Danone Oykos and enjoy a truly sumptuous taste experience...
  • Danone Oykos combines the gorgeously thick, silky texture of Greek-Style yogurt, with a generous layer of succulent fruit or smooth caramel just waiting to be discovered at the bottom of the pot.
  • Oykos. Probably the tastiest yogurt in the world!
  • Enjoy the divine taste of creamy Oykos with a luscious strawberry layer...
  • ... and why not indulge your senses and try one of our other Oykos flavours?
  • Blueberry, Salted Caramel, Peach
  • Pots not to be sold separately.

Danone A company of the Danone Group

  • Pack size: 440g

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Strawberry (12%), Sugar (10.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Pectin, Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Colour (Cochineal), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated between + 1°C and +6°C max.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Name and address

  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • UK 0808-144-9451 Free Phone
  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • IRL 1800 949992 Free Phone
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.oykos.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving (110g)%RI* (110g)
Energy kJ605666-
kcal1451608
Fat (g)8.29.1g13
of which saturates (g)5.3g5.9g29
Carbohydrate (g)14.8g16.3g6
of which sugars (g)14.2g15.6g17
Fibre (g)0.3g0.3g-
Protein (g)2.7g2.9g6
Salt (g)0.13g0.13g2
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

worth every calorie.

5 stars

worth every calorie.

best yoghurt i have eaten

5 stars

tastes like strawberries andthock crea m

