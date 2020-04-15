By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Crunchie Bit Chocolate Bar 200G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Crunchie Bit Chocolate Bar 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 25 g contains
  • Energy528 kJ 125 kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.2 g
    9%
  • Saturates3.8 g
    19%
  • Sugars14.5 g
    16%
  • Salt0.08 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2110 kJ/505 kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with honeycombed granules (16 %)
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Cadbury's deliciously creamy milk chocolate with golden, crunchie honeycomb pieces
  • Made with a Glass and a Half of fresh milk
  • Large 200g bar - perfect for sharing with the whole family
  • Packed in our special easy-open, easy close wrapper
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

8 Portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 81 81 81 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

