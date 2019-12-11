By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Whole Nut Chocolate Bar 200G

3(3)Write a review
Cadbury Dairy Milk Whole Nut Chocolate Bar 200G
£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

Offer

Be Treatwise. Per 25g contains
  • Energy575 kJ 138 kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars12.0g
    13%
  • Salt0.05g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2300 kJ/550 kcal

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts (16%)

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Cadbury's deliciously creamy milk chocolate with whole hazelnuts
  • Made with a Glass and a Half of fresh milk
  • Large 200g bar - perfect for sharing with the whole family
  • Packed in our special easy-open, easy close wrapper
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Roasted Hazelnuts, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% minimum, actual 23%, Cocoa Solids 20% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

8 Portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please return product stating where purchased to:
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Freephone 0800 818181 during office hours (UK only).
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 5 Chunks (25g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2300 kJ/550 kcal575 kJ/138 kcal8400 kJ/2000 kcal
Fat 35.5g8.8g70g
of which Saturates 16.5g4.1g20g
Carbohydrate 49g12.0g260g
of which Sugars 48g12.0g90g
Fibre 1.7g0.4g-
Protein 8.8g2.2g50g
Salt 0.20g0.05g6g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Crap

1 stars

Nutless wonder.

Chocoholic

5 stars

Just to eat in the evening

where are the nuts?

3 stars

rubbish! skimping on the nuts..had a section of 4 squares with out a nut in it..cadburys you are going downhill

