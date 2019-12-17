Birds Eye Steamfresh 4 Super Sunshine Mix Vegetable 540G

Really quick and tasty
I love these! I'm often cooking for just myself and short on time so these are a really easy way to add some veg to my dishes without waste. Couldn't be easier to make and veg comes out really tender and fresh tasting.
I wish I had found these years ago!!
Beautifully sweet vegetables and SO SO easy to cook that you actually include more veg in your own and the families diet. They are the perfect amount for 2 people Quite affordable if bought in a multibuy offer, we couldnt live without them Would totally recommend giving them a try
Great for convenience
I wonder whether the person who says they are sticking to the outer bag realises that you need t take the individual packets out of the printed bag before microwaving them. I think this is a great product.
Genuinely Good Product
Don't know what that other guy is talking about. I'm a student and I find this product very useful and enjoyable.
Totally Useless
The instructions say"Do Not Pierce Bag" but some of the bags get stuck to the outer wrapper and split open so they cannot be used. We have complained to Birds Eye but the bags are still splitting. You buy a packet which says there are two bags but most times only one is useable. A very expensive wat to buy steramed vegetables so be warned!