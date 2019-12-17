By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Steamfresh 4 Super Sunshine Mix Vegetable 540G

Birds Eye Steamfresh 4 Super Sunshine Mix Vegetable 540G
£ 2.00
£3.71/kg

Per steambag (135g) microvawed provides:
  • Energy306kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars5.9g
    7%
  • Salt0.08g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Carrots, Peas and Sweetcorn
  • For more, Visit birdseye.co.uk
  • We love vegetables and that's why we choose only the tastiest for our Super Sunshine Mix. But it's our clever steamers that do the magic by locking in the natural goodness to give you perfect results every time. When it's cooked jut let the pouch stand for a minute and then enjoy. Delicious!
  • One 135g bag provides 1 of your recommended 5 daily portions of fruit and vegetables
  • Forever Food Together
  • Our commitment to a sustainable future means responsibly sourcing and preparing your food, creating new products that contribute to a balanced diet, and helping everyone to reduce food waste.
  • Delicious super sunshine mix in Minutes
  • Delicious in 3 1/2 mins
  • 1 of 5 a-day
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 540g

Information

Ingredients

Carrot (47%), Peas (30%), Sweetcorn (23%)

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler

Produce of

Made in United Kingdom

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

540g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Steambag (135g) Microwaved Provides:
Energy - kJ232kJ306kJ
- kcal55kcal73kcal
Fat 0.6g0.7g
- of which Saturates 0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate 8.4g11.0g
- of which Sugars 4.3g5.9g
Fibre 3.5g4.8g
Protein 2.3g3.2g
Salt 0.06g0.08g
Vitamin A 1070µg 134%1440µg 180%*
Folic Acid 34µg 17%46µg 23%*
*Average value when microwaved according to pack instructions--
RI = Reference intake--
This pack contains 4 portions--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Really quick and tasty

5 stars

I love these! I'm often cooking for just myself and short on time so these are a really easy way to add some veg to my dishes without waste. Couldn't be easier to make and veg comes out really tender and fresh tasting.

I wish I had found these years ago!!

5 stars

Beautifully sweet vegetables and SO SO easy to cook that you actually include more veg in your own and the families diet. They are the perfect amount for 2 people Quite affordable if bought in a multibuy offer, we couldnt live without them Would totally recommend giving them a try

Great for convenience

5 stars

I wonder whether the person who says they are sticking to the outer bag realises that you need t take the individual packets out of the printed bag before microwaving them. I think this is a great product.

Genuinely Good Product

5 stars

Don't know what that other guy is talking about. I'm a student and I find this product very useful and enjoyable.

Totally Useless

1 stars

The instructions say"Do Not Pierce Bag" but some of the bags get stuck to the outer wrapper and split open so they cannot be used. We have complained to Birds Eye but the bags are still splitting. You buy a packet which says there are two bags but most times only one is useable. A very expensive wat to buy steramed vegetables so be warned!

