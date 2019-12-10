Adnams Ghost Ship 500Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Inspired by the tales of old smuggling ships along the Suffolk coast, this hauntingly good pale ale is full of citrus and biscuit aromas with a spookily hoppy bite.
- Remember, you can have too much of a good thing.
- Bold citrus flavours from citra hops
- Hauntingly good beer
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Malted Barley and Malted Rye
Alcohol Units
2.3
ABV
4.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See bottle neck.
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Adnams,
- Southwold,
- Suffolk,
- England,
- IP18 6JW.
Return to
- Adnams,
- Southwold,
- Suffolk,
- England,
- IP18 6JW.
- adnams.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
