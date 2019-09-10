By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Najma Sliced Turkey Breast 150G

Najma Sliced Turkey Breast 150G
£ 1.65
£1.10/100g

Product Description

  • Sliced and Cooked, Formed Turkey with Added Water.
  • Share your favourite recipes using our Najma products. Follow us @najmafoods.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Ready to eat
  • Halal - Halal Food Council of Europe
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Turkey Meat (89%), Water, Salt, Antioxidants: Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Lactate, Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Diphosphates, Triphosphates, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Flavouring (contains Celery), Maltodextrin, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Sugar

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg, Mustard and Cereals containing Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated between 0°C - 4°C. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'Use by' date.For Use by date, see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Golden Acre Dairy Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 311,
  • Chertsey,
  • Surrey,
  • KT16 6EJ.

Return to

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy:492kJ/117kcal
Fat:3.7g
of which saturates:1.0g
Carbohydrate:2.6g
of which sugars:< 0.5g
Protein:18.1g
Salt:2.44g

