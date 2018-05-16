By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Najma Sliced Chicken Breast 150G

Najma Sliced Chicken Breast 150G
£ 1.65
£1.10/100g

Product Description

  • Sliced and Cooked, Formed Chicken.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Ready to eat
  • Halal - Halal Food Council of Europe
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Meat (92%), Salt, Glucose Syrup, Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Triphosphates, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Dextrose, Flavouring (contains Egg), Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Celery, Mustard and Cereals containing Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerate between 0°C - 4°C. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'Use by' date.For Use by date, see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Golden Acre Dairy Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 311,
  • Chertsey,
  • Surrey,
  • KT16 6EJ.

Return to

  • Share your favourite recipes using our Najma products.
  • Follow us @najmafoods
  • www.najmafoods.co.uk
Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy:515kJ/122kcal
Fat 4.0g
of which saturates:1.1g
Carbohydrate:4.8g
of which sugars:< 0.5g
Protein:16.6g
Salt:2.48g

