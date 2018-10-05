By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter British Smoked Back Bacon

Counter British Smoked Back Bacon
£ 0.25
£0.25/each
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 839kJ / 202kcal

Product Description

  • British smoked rindless back bacon with added water.
  • British Smoked Rindless Back Bacon Rashers (Loose)

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from U.K.

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Variable

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gRI*
Energy839kJ / 202kcal8400kJ / 2000kcal
Fat14.9g70g
Saturates5.5g20g
Carbohydrate0g260g
Sugars0g90g
Fibre0.5g
Protein16.7g50g
Salt2.8g6g

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

A bit too salty

3 stars

A bit too salty

Yummy

5 stars

Enjoy this bacon and much prefer Counter produce.

