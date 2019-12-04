By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lisner Traditional Vegetable Salad 250G

Lisner Traditional Vegetable Salad 250G
£ 1.02
£4.08/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Vegetable salad in sauce.
  • Natural variations possible
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes 19.5%, Rapeseed Oil, Carrot 15%, Parsnip 10%, Water, Celery 7%, Eggs 6%, Cucumber 5%, Parsley Root 5%, Sugar, Parsley, Ground Mustard, Spices, Vinegar, Salt, Egg Yolk, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Acetate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate)

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain: Fish, Crustaceans, Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, Milk and Sesame

Storage

Store at temperature: +2°C to +7°C.After opening -product intended for direct consumption Use by: see the stamp on the side of packaging.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • Lisner Sp. zo. o.,
  • ul. Strzeszyńska 38/42, 60-479,
  • Poznarń.

Return to

  • www.lisner.pl

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy929 kJ / 225 kcal
Fat20,2 g
of which saturates2,0 g
Carbohydrate8,1 g
of which sugars3,0 g
Protein1,9 g
Salt1,2 g

