Lisner Traditional Vegetable Salad 250G
Product Description
- Vegetable salad in sauce.
- Natural variations possible
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes 19.5%, Rapeseed Oil, Carrot 15%, Parsnip 10%, Water, Celery 7%, Eggs 6%, Cucumber 5%, Parsley Root 5%, Sugar, Parsley, Ground Mustard, Spices, Vinegar, Salt, Egg Yolk, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Acetate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate)
Allergy Information
- The product may contain: Fish, Crustaceans, Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, Milk and Sesame
Storage
Store at temperature: +2°C to +7°C.After opening -product intended for direct consumption Use by: see the stamp on the side of packaging.
Produce of
Produced in Poland
Name and address
- Lisner Sp. zo. o.,
- ul. Strzeszyńska 38/42, 60-479,
- Poznarń.
Return to
- www.lisner.pl
Net Contents
250g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy
|929 kJ / 225 kcal
|Fat
|20,2 g
|of which saturates
|2,0 g
|Carbohydrate
|8,1 g
|of which sugars
|3,0 g
|Protein
|1,9 g
|Salt
|1,2 g
