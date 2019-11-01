Nescafe Azera Americano Instant Coffee 60G

My daily pleasure
Thank you Nescafé for inventing this fabulous tasting, easy to use, coffee. I relish every cup. And the decaf version is excellent too for an evening drink. Thank you!
Lovely smooth coffee
Loved this little sample I got through the post!!. Will buy the product. Smooth gorgeous tasting coffee!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Americano Azera
I love this coffee just the right kick start before work. Even take it with me. Gets me through my day. Smooth creamy taste amazing
Great flavor
Got 3free samples of this coffee loved it will now buy with my shopping [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great tasting coffee
A really nice instant coffee full of flavour, A great way to start the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great tasting coffee
Received samples of this coffee and I’ve got to say it tastes great it’s strong and smooth. Love it will definitely buy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely taste
I received a sample of this and I would definitely buy. Tastes better than my daily high street coffee! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice Coffee
This is about as good as you get instant coffee. Full of flavour and richness of taste.
Great tasting instant coffee
Loved this, great smell, great taste, lovely and smooth, not bitter. One of the better instant coffees, I'll definitely be choosing this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Rich coffee taste
I have just tried this for the first time and really enjoyed it. I loved the rich coffee taste which tastes just as good if not better than some of the coffee that you get in coffee shops. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]