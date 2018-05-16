Lees 6 Snowballs 110G

Product Description
- Mallow covered with chocolate flavoured coating and desiccated coconut
- 79 calories per snowball
- Gluten free
- No artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 110g
Information
Ingredients
Mallow (59%) (Glucose Syrup (Sulphites), Sugar, Reconstituted Dried Egg White, Rice Flour, Stabiliser (Propylene Glycol Alginate)), Desiccated Coconut (Sulphites) (16%), Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm Kernel, Palm, Shea), Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct heat or sunlight. Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Lees of Scotland Ltd.,
- North Caldeen Road,
- Coatbridge,
- Scotland,
- ML5 4EF.
Return to
- Lees of Scotland Ltd.,
- North Caldeen Road,
- Coatbridge,
- Scotland,
- ML5 4EF.
- www.leesfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per snowball
|Energy
|1810kJ/432kcal
|331kJ/79kcal
|Fat
|16.6g
|3.0g
|of which saturates
|14.2g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|65.2g
|11.9g
|of which sugars
|47.3g
|8.6g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.4g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|<0.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019