Lees 6 Snowballs 110G

£ 0.69
£0.63/100g

Product Description

  • Mallow covered with chocolate flavoured coating and desiccated coconut
  • 79 calories per snowball
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 110g

Information

Ingredients

Mallow (59%) (Glucose Syrup (Sulphites), Sugar, Reconstituted Dried Egg White, Rice Flour, Stabiliser (Propylene Glycol Alginate)), Desiccated Coconut (Sulphites) (16%), Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm Kernel, Palm, Shea), Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct heat or sunlight. Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Lees of Scotland Ltd.,
  • North Caldeen Road,
  • Coatbridge,
  • Scotland,
  • ML5 4EF.

Return to

  • www.leesfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper snowball
Energy 1810kJ/432kcal331kJ/79kcal
Fat 16.6g3.0g
of which saturates 14.2g2.6g
Carbohydrate 65.2g11.9g
of which sugars 47.3g8.6g
Fibre 3.9g0.7g
Protein 3.4g0.6g
Salt 0.2g<0.1g

