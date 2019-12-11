By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Peppadew Hot Piquante Peppers 400G

Peppadew Hot Piquante Peppers 400G
£ 3.00
£1.82/100g

Product Description

  • Hot Piquanté Peppers in a sweet and sour brine.
  • For more recipe inspiration visit www.PEPPADEW®.co.uk
  • These unique and versatile Piquanté Peppers are sure to add flavour and enhance any meal of your choice, from pizzas, sandwiches, salads, burgers, seafood and meze platters.
  • No added preservatives
  • Suitable for vegan & vegetarian diets
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 165g

Information

Ingredients

Piquanté Peppers (41%), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Antioxidants: Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Chilli Extract, Firming Agent: E509

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated under brine and use within 4 weeks.

Produce of

Product of South Africa

Name and address

  • PEPPADEW® International (Pty) Ltd.
  • Factory 264,
  • Bravo Street,
  • Nkowankowa,
  • Letaba, 0870,
  • South Africa.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Lane,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Lane,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Drained weight

165g

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g drained product
Energy 381 kJ / 91 kcal
Fat 0.3 g
- of which saturates 0.1 g
Carbohydrate 18.9 g
- of which sugars 18.9 g
Fibre 1.6 g
Protein 2.1 g
Salt 0.6 g













