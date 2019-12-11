Peppadew Hot Piquante Peppers 400G

Product Description
- Hot Piquanté Peppers in a sweet and sour brine.
- For more recipe inspiration visit www.PEPPADEW®.co.uk
- These unique and versatile Piquanté Peppers are sure to add flavour and enhance any meal of your choice, from pizzas, sandwiches, salads, burgers, seafood and meze platters.
- No added preservatives
- Suitable for vegan & vegetarian diets
- Kosher
- Pack size: 165g
Information
Ingredients
Piquanté Peppers (41%), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Antioxidants: Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Chilli Extract, Firming Agent: E509
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated under brine and use within 4 weeks.
Produce of
Product of South Africa
Name and address
- PEPPADEW® International (Pty) Ltd.
- Factory 264,
- Bravo Street,
- Nkowankowa,
- Letaba, 0870,
- South Africa.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Humfrey Lane,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
Return to
Drained weight
165g
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g drained product
|Energy
|381 kJ / 91 kcal
|Fat
|0.3 g
|- of which saturates
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|18.9 g
|- of which sugars
|18.9 g
|Fibre
|1.6 g
|Protein
|2.1 g
|Salt
|0.6 g
