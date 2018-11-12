By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Counter Sprats

5(1)Write a review
Counter Sprats

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 0.94
£3.15/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

  • Energy718kJ 172kcal
    9%
  • Fat11.0g
    16%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 718kJ / 172kcal

Product Description

  • Whole sprats (Sprattus sprattus), defrosted
  • Simply lightly dust with flour, season and shallow fry. Serve with tarter sauce. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Produce of

Caught in the NE Atlantic – English Channel, Fishing Gear Trawls

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy718kJ / 172kcal718kJ / 172kcal
Fat11.0g11.0g
Saturates2.2g2.2g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.3g18.3g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

YUM

5 stars

HAVNT HAD FOR DECADES. LOVELY FRIED IN SEASONED RICE FLOUR

Usually bought next

Counter Whole Cornish Sardine

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.10
£3.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Counter Whole Mackerel

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.30
£3.50/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Counter Tesco British Lamb Kidney

£ 1.20
£4.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here