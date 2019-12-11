Cadbury Highlights Milk Stickpack11g

- Energy159 kJ 38 kcal2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1446 kJ (345 kcal)
Product Description
- Instant low calorie milk chocolate flavour hot chocolate drink with sugars and sweeteners.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- cocoalife.org
- 38† Calories
- † Can only help slimming as part of a calorie controlled diet, and a healthy lifestyle.
- A lighter hot chocolate with all the taste of Cadbury milk chocolate
- A low calorie, fairtrade hot chocolate, with only 38 calories
- Handy single serve 11g sachet ideal for the office, at home or take with you on your travels!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 11g
Information
Ingredients
Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (28 %), Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Inulin, Milk Chocolate (6 %) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, Sunflower Lecithin), Flavourings), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Salt, Thickener (E466), Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Flavourings, Milk Proteins, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Emulsifier (E471)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.For best before date. See on flap.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Instructions (with 200 ml hot water): For the perfect Cadbury Highlights empty one sachet of Cadbury Highlights into a cup or mug, add hot water and stir well.
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
11g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Per Serving (11 g + 200 ml water):
|%* Per Serving (11 g + 200 ml hot water):
|Energy
|1446 kJ (345 kcal)
|159 kJ (38 kcal)
|2 %
|Fat
|11 g
|1.3 g
|2 %
|of which saturates
|8.7 g
|1.0 g
|5 %
|Carbohydrate
|37 g
|4.0 g
|of which sugars
|27 g
|3.0 g
|3 %
|Fibre
|12 g
|1.3 g
|Protein
|17 g
|1.8 g
|Salt
|3.39 g
|0.37 g
|6 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019