Cadbury Fair Trade Hot Chocolate Instant Stickpack 28G

- Energy488 kJ 116 kcal6%
- Fat2.6 g4%
- Saturates2.0 g10%
- Sugars17 g19%
- Salt0.45 g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1742 kJ
Product Description
- Instant hot chocolate drink.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- cocoalife.org
- A more convenient version of your favourite Cadbury hot chocolate
- Just add water for the smooth, creamy taste of Cadbury hot chocolate
- This handy single serve 28g sachet of Cadbury Instant Hot Chocolate is Fairtrade certified
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 28g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (13 %), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Palm), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Chocolate (4 %) [Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings], Thickener (E466), Salt, Milk Protein, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Emulsifier (E471), Stabiliser (E339)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place.Protect from heat. For best before date See on flap.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Instructions (with 200 ml hot water):
- For the perfect Cadbury Instant Hot Chocolate simply put one sachet of Cadbury Instant Hot Chocolate into a mug, and stir in hot water.
- Then enjoy a Cadbury Instant moment.
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
28g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving (28 g + 200 ml water)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1742 kJ
|488 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|413 kcal
|116 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|9.3 g
|2.6 g
|70 g
|of which saturates
|7.1 g
|2.0 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|71 g
|20 g
|260 g
|of which sugars
|61 g
|17 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|5.8 g
|1.6 g
|-
|Protein
|8.0 g
|2.2 g
|50 g
|Salt
|1.6 g
|0.45 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019