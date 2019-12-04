By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nomadic Oats Chocolate & Natural Yogurt 169G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Nomadic Oats Chocolate & Natural Yogurt 169G
£ 1.35
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Yogurt & Oat Clusters Chocolate
  • Enjoy our lovely live yogurt
  • Nourished by the lush green pastures of County Donegal, poured over crunchy clusters & chunky chocolate
  • A balanced snack for your busy day
  • Spoon inside
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 169g

Information

Ingredients

Natural Low Fat Yogurt (Milk) (70.4%), Cereal (26%): (Oat Flakes (43.3%), Sugar, Cereal Crisp (contains Rice Flour, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1), Barley Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sunflower Lecithins), Rapeseed Oil, Desiccated Coconut, Skimmed Milk Powder, Blossom Honey, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Chocolate Chunks (2.4%): (Cocoa Solids 40.6%), Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Dark & White Chocolate Rolls (1.2%): (Cocoa Solids 38.2% minimum): Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanuts & Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-5 ° C.Consume upon opening. Use By: See top pot label

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.
  • Find the spoon
  • Gently shake the yogurt
  • Pour over the oats & enjoy

Name and address

  • Nomadic Dairy Ltd,
  • Crossroads,
  • Killygordon,
  • Co. Donegal,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Nomadic Dairy Ltd,
  • Crossroads,
  • Killygordon,
  • Co. Donegal,
  • Ireland.
  • www.nomadic-dairy.com

Net Contents

169g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesCombined Product per 100g Natural Low Fat Yogurt (per 100g):
Energy 807kJ /193kcal203kJ /48kcal
Fat 7.4g1.6g
of which saturates 2.1g0.97g
Carbohydrate 25.5g4.7g
of which sugars 14g4.4g
Fibre 2.2g<0.5g
Protein 4.9g3.7g
Salt 0.08g0.11g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Nomadic Strawberry Oat Clusters Low Fat Yogurt 169G

£ 1.35
£0.80/100g

Activia Low Fat Yogurt Vanilla & Granola 165G

£ 1.00
£0.61/100g

Muller Corner Vanilla Chocolate Balls Yogurt 130 G

£ 0.68
£0.52/100g

Offer

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here