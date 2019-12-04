Nomadic Oats Chocolate & Natural Yogurt 169G

Product Description
- Yogurt & Oat Clusters Chocolate
- Enjoy our lovely live yogurt
- Nourished by the lush green pastures of County Donegal, poured over crunchy clusters & chunky chocolate
- A balanced snack for your busy day
- Spoon inside
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 169g
Information
Ingredients
Natural Low Fat Yogurt (Milk) (70.4%), Cereal (26%): (Oat Flakes (43.3%), Sugar, Cereal Crisp (contains Rice Flour, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1), Barley Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sunflower Lecithins), Rapeseed Oil, Desiccated Coconut, Skimmed Milk Powder, Blossom Honey, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Chocolate Chunks (2.4%): (Cocoa Solids 40.6%), Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Dark & White Chocolate Rolls (1.2%): (Cocoa Solids 38.2% minimum): Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Peanuts & Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-5 ° C.Consume upon opening. Use By: See top pot label
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
- Find the spoon
- Gently shake the yogurt
- Pour over the oats & enjoy
Name and address
- Nomadic Dairy Ltd,
- Crossroads,
- Killygordon,
- Co. Donegal,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Nomadic Dairy Ltd,
- Crossroads,
- Killygordon,
- Co. Donegal,
- Ireland.
- www.nomadic-dairy.com
Net Contents
169g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Combined Product per 100g
|Natural Low Fat Yogurt (per 100g):
|Energy
|807kJ /193kcal
|203kJ /48kcal
|Fat
|7.4g
|1.6g
|of which saturates
|2.1g
|0.97g
|Carbohydrate
|25.5g
|4.7g
|of which sugars
|14g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|4.9g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.11g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019