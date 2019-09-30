Nomadic Strawberry Oat Clusters & Low Fat Yogurt 169G

it's healthy, comfortable to carry and provides es
it's healthy, comfortable to carry and provides essential nutrients, I only find it in tesco but it's not available for my order. why??
Yummy
This range of yoghurt is delicious
Tasty!!
Really tasty and hits the spot. Very convenient for an 'on the go' breakfast :)
An amazing product
This product is great especially for on the go type situations mainly because there’s a spoon included. The yoghurt is quite runny but that makes sense because you pour the yoghurt onto the oats and mix them together which tastes amazing. It's quite filling but it would be smart to have something additional to eat alongside just to make sure.
I love this as an healthy snack. I like the ones with small squares of dark chocolate inside.
Amazing!!!
