Nomadic Strawberry Oat Clusters & Low Fat Yogurt 169G

5(6)Write a review
Nomadic Strawberry Oat Clusters & Low Fat Yogurt 169G
£ 1.35
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Yogurt & Oat Clusters Strawberry
  • Enjoy our lovely live yogurt
  • Nourished by the lush green pastures of County Donegal, poured over crunchy clusters & delicious strawberries
  • A balanced snack for your busy day
  • Spoon inside
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 169g

Information

Ingredients

Natural Low Fat Yogurt (Milk) (70.4%), Cereal (28.7%); (Oat Flakes (43.3%), Sugar, Cereal Crisp (contains Rice Flour, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1), Barley Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sunflower Lecithins), Rapeseed Oil, Desiccated Coconut, Skimmed Milk Powder, Blossom Honey, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Freeze Dried Strawberries (0.9%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanuts, Nuts & Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-5 ° C.Consume upon opening. Use By: See top pot label

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.
  • Find the spoon
  • Gently shake the yogurt
  • Pour over the oats & enjoy

Name and address

  • Nomadic Dairy Ltd,
  • Crossroads,
  • Killygordon,
  • Co. Donegal,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Nomadic Dairy Ltd,
  • Crossroads,
  • Killygordon,
  • Co. Donegal,
  • Ireland.
  • www.nomadic-dairy.com

Net Contents

169g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesCombined Product per 100gNatural Low Fat Yogurt (per 100g):
Energy 748kJ / 178kcal203kJ / 48kcal
Fat 6.0g1.6g
of which saturates 1.2g0.97g
Carbohydrate 25.2g4.7g
of which sugars 11.9g4.4g
Fibre 2.1g<0.5g
Protein 4.8g3.7g
Salt 0.07g0.11g

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

it's healthy, comfortable to carry and provides es

5 stars

it's healthy, comfortable to carry and provides essential nutrients, I only find it in tesco but it's not available for my order. why??

Yummy

5 stars

This range of yoghurt is delicious

Tasty!!

5 stars

Really tasty and hits the spot. Very convenient for an 'on the go' breakfast :)

An amazing product

5 stars

This product is great especially for on the go type situations mainly because there’s a spoon included. The yoghurt is quite runny but that makes sense because you pour the yoghurt onto the oats and mix them together which tastes amazing. It's quite filling but it would be smart to have something additional to eat alongside just to make sure.

I love this as an healthy snack. I like the ones w

5 stars

I love this as an healthy snack. I like the ones with small squares of dark chocolate inside.

Amazing!!!

5 stars

Amazing!!!

