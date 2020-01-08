By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Salter Compact Glass Scale 9081 Sv3r

4.5(350)Write a review
Salter Compact Glass Scale 9081 Sv3r
£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Product Description

  • Maximum weight of 150kg/23st 8lb
  • Clear LCD display
  • Salter branded product
  • The Salter compact glass digital bathroom scale 9081 SV3R is a sleek addition to a modern bathroom. Made from high quality glass to support a maximum weight of 150kg, this bathroom scale has an easy to read LCD display that switches on automatically once the user steps onto the surface. Setting up this Salter bathroom scale couldn't be easier - batteries are included in the purchase and the product comes with interchangeable pads for easier placement of the scale on either carpeted or hard flooring.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

350 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Keeps reverting to Kgs

2 stars

These scales look good and I have had them for years but they frustrate me. They default to weigh in Kgs so I take the battery cover off and press the button to get them to display in stones and pounds then I weigh myself. However, the next time I go to weigh myself they have reverted back to Kgs so I always have to take the battery cover off and reset to st and lbs. it’s irritating.

Awful

1 stars

Unreliable. Weigh yourself again within a minute or so and get a different result! Changed battery made no difference. Also, after a few months the glued squares at each corner became loose.

Incorrect readings

1 stars

Purchased today after starting to diet ect now I was weighed at the doctors a couple weeks ago to be 10st and now these scales are saying i weigh 5/6 stone! Won’t be recommending anyone to buy these scales!

Long lasting

5 stars

I have bought this as a gift for my daughter. The one I own is still going strong all these years later, and the battery lasts ages. The stlyle just doesn't date. amd I like the glassas it looks less in-your-face on the bathroom floor. Definately would recommend this good value product.

Easy reading

5 stars

I have just bought this for a christmas present. It was an easy purchase and arrived promptly. I am sure the recipient will be delighted.

The scale gives various weights when stepping on

1 stars

This scale will work with a tap ,but it’s giving me various readings sitting minutes of coming on and off the scale.So if you are managing your weight this scale will definitely confuse you.

Great Choce

5 stars

Have just redecorated bathroom and purchased the scales to add a finishing touch and must say not disappointed !! They look neat compact and very attractive Proved to be very good choice

Small, neat, functional, good value.

5 stars

Happy to have scales that are easy to read and just have to stand on to work. Good price - especially with free postage.

Just what we wanted!

5 stars

Just what we wanted. Looks good in our bathroom. Good design

disregard my last review, these are great

4 stars

I sent a poor review recently because when I switched these scales on initially they gave various readings in the first few minutes. However, I have used them every day since and even when tried multiple times they stay the same reading. Therefore I can only assume it was a settling problem and I am very happy with this product now. My only advice would be to reach under the display to activate the scales if tapping does not switch the display on.

1-10 of 350 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Weight Watchers Glass Analyser Scale 8933U

£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Fox & Ivy Classic Silver Metal Edged Photo Frame 5X7

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Tesco Scss12 3L Slow Cooker

£ 13.00
£13.00/each

Tesco Basics Foodsavers 3 Pack 1L

£ 2.00
£2.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here