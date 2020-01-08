Salter Compact Glass Scale 9081 Sv3r

Keeps reverting to Kgs
These scales look good and I have had them for years but they frustrate me. They default to weigh in Kgs so I take the battery cover off and press the button to get them to display in stones and pounds then I weigh myself. However, the next time I go to weigh myself they have reverted back to Kgs so I always have to take the battery cover off and reset to st and lbs. it’s irritating.
Awful
Unreliable. Weigh yourself again within a minute or so and get a different result! Changed battery made no difference. Also, after a few months the glued squares at each corner became loose.
Incorrect readings
Purchased today after starting to diet ect now I was weighed at the doctors a couple weeks ago to be 10st and now these scales are saying i weigh 5/6 stone! Won’t be recommending anyone to buy these scales!
Long lasting
I have bought this as a gift for my daughter. The one I own is still going strong all these years later, and the battery lasts ages. The stlyle just doesn't date. amd I like the glassas it looks less in-your-face on the bathroom floor. Definately would recommend this good value product.
Easy reading
I have just bought this for a christmas present. It was an easy purchase and arrived promptly. I am sure the recipient will be delighted.
The scale gives various weights when stepping on
This scale will work with a tap ,but it’s giving me various readings sitting minutes of coming on and off the scale.So if you are managing your weight this scale will definitely confuse you.
Great Choce
Have just redecorated bathroom and purchased the scales to add a finishing touch and must say not disappointed !! They look neat compact and very attractive Proved to be very good choice
Small, neat, functional, good value.
Happy to have scales that are easy to read and just have to stand on to work. Good price - especially with free postage.
Just what we wanted!
Just what we wanted. Looks good in our bathroom. Good design
disregard my last review, these are great
I sent a poor review recently because when I switched these scales on initially they gave various readings in the first few minutes. However, I have used them every day since and even when tried multiple times they stay the same reading. Therefore I can only assume it was a settling problem and I am very happy with this product now. My only advice would be to reach under the display to activate the scales if tapping does not switch the display on.