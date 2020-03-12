Tesco Victoria Sponge Mix 400G

Cooking time: 15-20 minutes

Makes: 1 sponge cake or 12 cupcakes

Method: Oven

Preparation Guidelines

You will need: 2 medium eggs; 100ml (7 tbsp) water; 2 x 20cm (8 inch) greased & lined round cake tins, or 12 cupcake cases, cupcake or muffin tin.

Sponge cake method:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 190°C/Fan 170°C /Gas Mark 5.

2. Empty the cake mix into a mixing bowl and add the eggs and water.

3. Mix with an electric whisk for 2 minutes until smooth.

4. Divide the mixture equally into the two tins and bake in the centre of the oven for 15-20 minutes until risen and golden brown.

5. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tins for 5 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack.

Cupcake method:

1. Pre-heat the oven as above.

2. Place the cupcake cases into the cupcake or muffin tin.

3. Follow instructions as per points 2 & 3 above.

4. Divide the mixture equally between the cupcake cases and bake in the centre of the oven for 15-18 minutes until risen and golden brown.

6. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tins for 5 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack.