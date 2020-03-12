By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Victoria Sponge Mix 400G

5(5)Write a review
Tesco Victoria Sponge Mix 400G
1/8 of a cake
  • Energy806kJ 191kcal
    10%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars17.1g
    19%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1344kJ / 319kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour sponge mix.
  • FLUFFY & DELICATE Just add eggs & water
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Glucono-Delta-Lactone), Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once baked in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking time: 15-20 minutes

    Makes: 1 sponge cake or 12 cupcakes

    Method: Oven

    Preparation Guidelines
    You will need: 2 medium eggs; 100ml (7 tbsp) water; 2 x 20cm (8 inch) greased & lined round cake tins,  or 12 cupcake cases, cupcake or muffin tin.
    Sponge cake method:
    1. Pre-heat the oven to 190°C/Fan 170°C /Gas Mark 5.
    2. Empty the cake mix into a mixing bowl and add the eggs and water.
    3. Mix with an electric whisk for 2 minutes until smooth.
    4. Divide the mixture equally into the two tins and bake in the centre of the oven for 15-20 minutes until risen and golden brown.
    5. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tins for 5 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack.

    Cupcake method:
    1. Pre-heat the oven as above.
    2. Place the cupcake cases into the cupcake or muffin tin.
    3. Follow instructions as per points 2 & 3 above.
    4. Divide the mixture equally between the cupcake cases and bake in the centre of the oven for 15-18 minutes until risen and golden brown.
    6. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tins for 5 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a cake (60g)
Energy1344kJ / 319kcal806kJ / 191kcal
Fat7.8g4.7g
Saturates3.4g2.0g
Carbohydrate56.2g33.7g
Sugars28.5g17.1g
Fibre1.2g0.7g
Protein5.3g3.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Vegan cake deluxe!

5 stars

Easily made vegan! Just replace the eggs and milk with a can of lemonade or other fizzy pop. The mixture is a bit more runny at first but they bake up amazing! :D

MILK AND SOYA FREE!!!!! YAY

5 stars

Suitable for milk or soya allergy suffers great taste well worth the money. Also great for kids to bake cakes and cupcakes.

Simply loved it

5 stars

Simply loved it

Good as you would make yourself

5 stars

So quick and easy to make

Perfect

5 stars

Lovely fluffy moist cake

