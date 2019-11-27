By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Peppa Pig Muddy Puddle Cupcake Mix 195G

5(1)Write a review
Peppa Pig Muddy Puddle Cupcake Mix 195G
£ 1.85
£9.49/kg

Product Description

  • Sponge cake mix with chocolate icing mix and sugar decorations.
  • www.peppapig.com
  • www.entertainmentone.co.uk
  • Competition Time!
  • Send us a picture of your Peppa Pig Muddy Puddle Cup Cakes and you could win a Peppa Pig prize.
  • There will be a winner picked each month and you can enter by sending your picture along with your name, email address and contact number to
  • Peppa Pig's Muddy Puddle Cup Cake Competition,
  • Symington's Ltd.
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL.
  • Alternatively email your pictures and contact details to peppapigphotos@symingtons.com
  • Please quote the best before end date of the pack used to make your Peppa Pig Muddy Puddle Cakes. Full terms and conditions apply and are available at www.symingtons.com
  • Includes 12 Cup Cake Cases
  • No artificial colours
  • Makes 12 cup cakes with chocolate icing and sugar decorations
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 195g

Information

Ingredients

Sponge Mix (72%) [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Glucono Delta Lactone, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour], Chocolate Icing Mix (26%) [Icing Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder], Sugar Decorations (2%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Inverted Sugar Syrup, Water, Emulsifiers (Acacia Gum, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Modified Cellulose), Humectant (Glycerine), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colours (Riboflavin, Vegetable Carbon, Beetroot Red)]

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once prepared store in an airtight container and consume within 24 hours. See top of pack for best before end

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Let's bake some muddy puddle cup cakes!
  • Mummy Pig says: make sure a grown up helps you when baking.
  • Get an adult to turn the oven on to 180°C (160°C fan) Gas mark 4.
  • You will need: 1 egg, water and a bun tray.
  • For the Cup Cakes
  • 1. Put your cup cake cases in a bun tray, ready for later...
  • 2. Empty the contents of the sponge mix sachet into a large bowl and add an egg and 3 tablespoons (45ml) of water.
  • 3. Mix them all together and whisk for about 2 minutes until the mixture is lovely and creamy.
  • 4. Carefully share the sponge mixture between the 12 cup cake cases - making sure you have a little bit in each.
  • 5. Bake in the centre of the oven for 12 to 15 minutes until risen.
  • 6. Take them out of the oven and leave them to cool down completely.
  • Now for the muddy fun! easy peasy to make!
  • For the Icing
  • 1. Make your muddy puddle chocolate icing by putting the icing mix in a bowl and adding 1 teaspoon (5ml) of water...
  • 2. Then... mix carefully until it's thick and spreadable (add a few more drops of water if you need to).
  • 3. Make muddy puddles on top of your cakes with the icing and add the sugar decorations to complete your cakes!
  • We have given you these instructions as a guide only as oven performances will vary.

Number of uses

This pack makes 12 cup cakes

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you!
  • Whether it's to tell us what you liked about this product or to let us know what we could improve, please write to us (quoting the details from the best before end box) at the address below.
  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL.
  • www.symingtons.com

Net Contents

195g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Baked as directed) per 100g (Baked)(Baked as directed) per cup cake (19g) (Baked)
Energy 1473kJ280kJ
-349kcal66kcal
Fat 9.6g1.8g
of which saturates 3.7g0.7g
Carbohydrate 61.1g11.6g
of which sugars 38.6g7.3g
Fibre 0.9g0.2g
Protein 4.2g0.8g
Salt 0.50g0.10g
This pack makes 12 cup cakes--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

MILK AND SOYA FREE!!!!! YAY

5 stars

A great and fun baking day with no milk or soya in the mix or icing my grandson loves these and bakes them for gifts!!

Usually bought next

Paw Patrol Cupcake Mix 183G

£ 1.85
£1.02/100g

Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

£ 0.89
£0.15/each

Despicable Me Cupcake Mix 193G

£ 2.00
£10.37/kg

Tesco Chocolate Chunk Cookie Mix 285G

£ 1.50
£5.27/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here