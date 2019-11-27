Peppa Pig Muddy Puddle Cupcake Mix 195G

MILK AND SOYA FREE!!!!! YAY
A great and fun baking day with no milk or soya in the mix or icing my grandson loves these and bakes them for gifts!!
Sponge Mix (72%) [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Glucono Delta Lactone, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour], Chocolate Icing Mix (26%) [Icing Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder], Sugar Decorations (2%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Inverted Sugar Syrup, Water, Emulsifiers (Acacia Gum, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Modified Cellulose), Humectant (Glycerine), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colours (Riboflavin, Vegetable Carbon, Beetroot Red)]
Store in a cool, dry place.Once prepared store in an airtight container and consume within 24 hours. See top of pack for best before end
Produced in the UK
This pack makes 12 cup cakes
195g ℮
|Typical Values
|(Baked as directed) per 100g (Baked)
|(Baked as directed) per cup cake (19g) (Baked)
|Energy
|1473kJ
|280kJ
|-
|349kcal
|66kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|1.8g
|of which saturates
|3.7g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|61.1g
|11.6g
|of which sugars
|38.6g
|7.3g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Protein
|4.2g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.10g
|-
|-
