By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Canon Pg-510 & Cl-511 Printer Ink

3.5(51)Write a review
Tesco Canon Pg-510 & Cl-511 Printer Ink
£ 19.50
£19.50/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Tesco ink-cartridge combo for printers requiring Canon PG-510 and CL-511
  • Prints approximately 312 pages in colour and 401 in black
  • Fade-resistant and smudge-free finish
  • These Tesco inkjet cartridges have been remanufactured in the UK to the highest standards and are fully guaranteed. This product replaces a Canon PG-510/CL-511 Combo Pack.

    These cartridges are compatible with the following printer models: -

    Pixma iP2700, iP2702, MP230, MP240, MP250, MP260, MP270, MP272, MP280, MP282, MP330, MP480, MP490, MP492, MP495, MP499, MX320, MX330, MX340, MX350, MX360, MX410, MX420

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

51 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't buy

2 stars

Colour is rubbish

Spend the extra - get the branded option

1 stars

I had to return the first pack I purchased as the magenta ink didn't work, I'm now having to return the replacement as the yellow ink doesn't work... I will be returning it - and buying the Canon pack.

Runs out quickly

1 stars

This ink runs out so quickly it is beyond belief. It may be cheaper than the original canon ink but it is not a saving

waste of money

1 stars

Bought a month ago. First printing with the new cartridges was pale and then the black completely disappeared. Printer then unable to continue because NO INK. After trying everything I bought a new Canon multi- pack and it worked immediately. Nothing wrong with my printer.

Excellent

5 stars

I buy this ink for my Canon MX350 printer. Just as good as the more expensive brands.

Excellent value

5 stars

I buy this regularly as it is cheaper but still has the quality and finish as the named product.

ink cartridges

4 stars

Well priced product and the click and collect facility makes the transaction really easy.

Does what it says on the box

5 stars

Second time I've bought Tesco own brand and seems a good buy. Helpful to read other reviews and know about the re-set issue but so far, so good...

Waste of money

1 stars

It only printed 20 pages and run out, normally they print 200 pages .don't buy. ....

Fantastic, once I'd pressed the right button!

5 stars

Popped them in and away I went... Until they ran out a couple of days later. Except they hadn't run out, the printer just thought they had. Looked online, you need to press and hold the "upside down triangle in a circle" button for 5 seconds to reset the ink counter. If you're on here about to give a 1 star rating, dig them back out of the bin and get pressing!

1-10 of 51 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here