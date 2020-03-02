Tesco Canon Pg-510 & Cl-511 Printer Ink

Don't buy
Colour is rubbish
Spend the extra - get the branded option
I had to return the first pack I purchased as the magenta ink didn't work, I'm now having to return the replacement as the yellow ink doesn't work... I will be returning it - and buying the Canon pack.
Runs out quickly
This ink runs out so quickly it is beyond belief. It may be cheaper than the original canon ink but it is not a saving
waste of money
Bought a month ago. First printing with the new cartridges was pale and then the black completely disappeared. Printer then unable to continue because NO INK. After trying everything I bought a new Canon multi- pack and it worked immediately. Nothing wrong with my printer.
Excellent
I buy this ink for my Canon MX350 printer. Just as good as the more expensive brands.
Excellent value
I buy this regularly as it is cheaper but still has the quality and finish as the named product.
ink cartridges
Well priced product and the click and collect facility makes the transaction really easy.
Does what it says on the box
Second time I've bought Tesco own brand and seems a good buy. Helpful to read other reviews and know about the re-set issue but so far, so good...
Waste of money
It only printed 20 pages and run out, normally they print 200 pages .don't buy. ....
Fantastic, once I'd pressed the right button!
Popped them in and away I went... Until they ran out a couple of days later. Except they hadn't run out, the printer just thought they had. Looked online, you need to press and hold the "upside down triangle in a circle" button for 5 seconds to reset the ink counter. If you're on here about to give a 1 star rating, dig them back out of the bin and get pressing!