Tesco Hp 364 Multipack Printer Ink

Faulty Cartridges
Used product before with no problem bought agin and this time it’s not recognising ink cartridges.
Stay clear
Absolutely dreadful. The black ink cartridge has wrecked my printer. Do not buy, or you will need to purchase a new printer. The graphite? in the black just clogs up the nozzle rendering the printer unable to print anything black. At the moment, I am having to print everything in another colour.
no ink
i would not waste my money on this product!!!! it took over an hour to get the black ink to work and after it did eventually start working it leaked all over the printer over night.. the colour's managed to print two A4 pieces of work before running out. meaning a waste of £20 do not touch tesco home brand.. should have learned after getting the home brand for hp 1050 deskjet as i had the same problem. pay the extra money and get the proper brand as im now out of pocket with two lots of ink which did not. very disappointed and angry
Great value!
I bought this cartridge pack to replace my official HP cartridges. The price was great compared, and the quality just as good. They also arrived at my local Tesco store in just a couple of days!
works well
This product is just as good as the branded products. Would highly recommend.
Useful Item
The product means that you have all four colours in one pack instead of buying them separately
Quality product
Less cost than brand names, just as good to use, have ordered them many times and not been disappointed.
Good replacement cartridge
Although these are not the HP cartridges they are just as good, does the job perfectly.
EXCELLENT QUALITY
The first time I have bought re-used print cartrisdges and i must say they are as good as brand new!
Were the ink cartridges really full?
Print quality ok but the printer doesn't acknowledge the ink levels because the cartridges have been refilled even though its HP so can only presume they were full to start with.