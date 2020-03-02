By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Hp 364 Multipack Printer Ink

4(37)Write a review
£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Tesco printer-ink multipack
  • Prints approximately 295 pages in black and over 300 in each colour
  • Fade-resistant and smudge-free finish
  • These Tesco inkjet cartridges have been remanufactured in the UK to the highest standards and are fully guaranteed. This product replaces a HP364 Multi Pack.

    These cartridges are compatible with the following printer models: -

    Deskjet AIO 3070A

    Deskjet e-AIO 3520, 3522, 3524

    Officejet e-AIO 4620, 4622

    Photosmart B8550 Photo, D5460, D5463, D5468

    Photosmart AIO B010a, B109 series, B110 series, C5300 series, C6300 series, e-Station C510a

    Photosmart e-AIO 5510, 5514, 5515, 5520, 5522, 5524, 5525, 6510, 6520, 6525, 7510, 7520, C310a

    Photosmart Plus AIO B209 series, B210 series

    Photosmart Premium AIO C309 series, e-C410b

Information

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

37 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Faulty Cartridges

1 stars

Used product before with no problem bought agin and this time it’s not recognising ink cartridges.

Stay clear

1 stars

Absolutely dreadful. The black ink cartridge has wrecked my printer. Do not buy, or you will need to purchase a new printer. The graphite? in the black just clogs up the nozzle rendering the printer unable to print anything black. At the moment, I am having to print everything in another colour.

no ink

1 stars

i would not waste my money on this product!!!! it took over an hour to get the black ink to work and after it did eventually start working it leaked all over the printer over night.. the colour's managed to print two A4 pieces of work before running out. meaning a waste of £20 do not touch tesco home brand.. should have learned after getting the home brand for hp 1050 deskjet as i had the same problem. pay the extra money and get the proper brand as im now out of pocket with two lots of ink which did not. very disappointed and angry

Great value!

5 stars

I bought this cartridge pack to replace my official HP cartridges. The price was great compared, and the quality just as good. They also arrived at my local Tesco store in just a couple of days!

works well

5 stars

This product is just as good as the branded products. Would highly recommend.

Useful Item

4 stars

The product means that you have all four colours in one pack instead of buying them separately

Quality product

5 stars

Less cost than brand names, just as good to use, have ordered them many times and not been disappointed.

Good replacement cartridge

4 stars

Although these are not the HP cartridges they are just as good, does the job perfectly.

EXCELLENT QUALITY

5 stars

The first time I have bought re-used print cartrisdges and i must say they are as good as brand new!

Were the ink cartridges really full?

2 stars

Print quality ok but the printer doesn't acknowledge the ink levels because the cartridges have been refilled even though its HP so can only presume they were full to start with.

1-10 of 37 reviews

