Tesco Epson E1295 Multipack Printer Ink

£ 32.00
  • Tesco printer-ink-cartridge multipack
  • Prints approximately 380 pages in black and over 330 pages in each colour
  • Replaces an Epson T1295 ink-cartridge multipack
  • These Tesco inkjet cartridges have been remanufactured in the UK to the highest standards and are fully guaranteed. This product replaces an Epson T1295 Multi Pack.

    These cartridges are compatible with the following printer models: -

    Stylus SX230, SX235W, SX420W, SX425W, SX430W, SX435W, SX438W, SX440W, SX445W, SX525WD, SX535WD, SX620FW

    Stylus Office B42WD, BX305F, BX305FW/Plus, BX320FW, BX525WD, BX535WD, BX625FWD, BX630FW, BX635FWD, BX925FWD, BX935FWD

    WorkForce WF-3010DW, WF-3520, WF-3530DTWF, WF-3540DTWF, WF-7015, WF-7515, WF-7525

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Ink

4 stars

Good ink It works I think I must be a bit thick as it takes me ages to work out how to change the ink on the printer be that's me or the printer not the ink

Great quality

5 stars

First time buying rescission own make ink cartridge for epson printers great quality can't see any difference half the cost would buy again.

Great savings

5 stars

I have used these for a couple of years and had only one reject which Tesco changed.

Poor print quality

1 stars

The print quality of this product is poor and is not suitable for any documents unless you require draft copies

Work for a while

2 stars

When putting the inks in initially they worked fine. After a while though they have all come up saying 'Ink cartridge not recognised' and we have had to replace. This is despite there being plenty of ink left as it then leaks everywhere!

Great Price but Product not recognised

2 stars

Bought this product from Tesco Seaton, got home and installed the cartridges but the Printer did not recognise the Magenta or Cyan. I preformed a clean with a cloth on the chip but it still wasn't recognising the cartridge. taking them back for an exchange. Printer: Epson Work Force -3520 DWF

Great price, pity it didn't work

1 stars

I loaded the magenta ink which worked initially but after a couple of days the printer said it didn't recognise the magenta ink and it required replacing. I have cleaned the chip and it didn't make any difference. Pity as it is such a good price. I think I'll stick to Epson originals in future.

Does the job, but open with care!

3 stars

This is a cheaper Tesco version of the Epson Apple cartridges. So far I have opened the yellow cartridge which easily fitted my Epson printer and the quality of the printing is equal to the Brand. However, when removing the tab from the cartridge the yellow ink leaked over my fingers, and took several washes to remove. This has never happened to me when using the branded version.

Great value

5 stars

Cheaper than Epson original. Good clear print of equal quality

