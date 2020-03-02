By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Epson E1285 Multipack Printer Ink

Tesco Epson E1285 Multipack Printer Ink
  • Specially formulated ink for crisp, sharp prints
  • Smudge & fade resistant
  • For printers using the Epson T1285 cartridges
  • These Tesco inkjet cartridges have been remanufactured in the UK to the highest standards and are fully guaranteed. This product replaces an Epson T1285 Multi Pack.

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Poor quality ink that blocked my printer.

The ink was poor quality that blocked the ink nozzles and printed erratically

Does what it says on the packet

I am very pleased with the product and have purchased the same item previously.

does the job !!

Does the job and at a fraction of the 'originals' price so would buy again

Non Compatible

I bought these this week,for an Epson S22 printer,but although this is not Tesco,s fault,but Epson inkjet printers wont let me use cheap ink,(ie there is something built into their software preventing it,and ive had this problem with other suppliers as well,I will use them seeing they were all in one pack,but in future will have to purchase Epson originals,wethet they work with other printers I don't know,but they only let me use half the ink and I have to throw the rest away,so much for Epson hmmmmmmmmm,

not compatible with epson 425w

Bought the printer from telco, works fine, bought telco own brand ink, does not work with printer just comes up as not recognised. 

Waste of Money

Not compatible with Epsom SX440W chip set. Printer does not recognise the cartridge so is completely useless. Had to buy another Genuine cartridge.

Poor quality

Changed black ink, worked for one print then blocked th jets, had to fit an original ink to clear the problem.

