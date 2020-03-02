Tesco Epson E1285 Multipack Printer Ink

Poor quality ink that blocked my printer.
The ink was poor quality that blocked the ink nozzles and printed erratically
Does what it says on the packet
I am very pleased with the product and have purchased the same item previously.
does the job !!
Does the job and at a fraction of the 'originals' price so would buy again
Non Compatible
I bought these this week,for an Epson S22 printer,but although this is not Tesco,s fault,but Epson inkjet printers wont let me use cheap ink,(ie there is something built into their software preventing it,and ive had this problem with other suppliers as well,I will use them seeing they were all in one pack,but in future will have to purchase Epson originals,wethet they work with other printers I don't know,but they only let me use half the ink and I have to throw the rest away,so much for Epson hmmmmmmmmm,
not compatible with epson 425w
Bought the printer from telco, works fine, bought telco own brand ink, does not work with printer just comes up as not recognised.
Waste of Money
Not compatible with Epsom SX440W chip set. Printer does not recognise the cartridge so is completely useless. Had to buy another Genuine cartridge.
Poor quality
Changed black ink, worked for one print then blocked th jets, had to fit an original ink to clear the problem.