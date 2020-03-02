Tesco Epson E715 Multipack Printer Ink

Save your money and don't buy these
They simply did not work - after a few days my printer said that they needed replacing even though I had hardly used them and the resulting pages came out blue & green. They are a waste of money
Is exactly what it says on the packaging!
This is an excellent alternative to the Epsom inks at a slightly lower price!
Printer Ink
I find Tesco Printer Ink as good as named brands and very much cheaper
Value for Money
I have been buying these ink cartridges for a while as the print quality is great. Saved me lots of money as I'm writing a thesis and proof read in hardcopy.
waste of money
Bought these as they were the cheaper option . The cartridges are only part filled and only lasted one week. Had to reset the printer before all the inks would work. Replaced with genuine ones and they are full and quality is superior. Buying cheap worked out a costly mistake.
Cheap Ink as good as the original!
Very happy with this product. It is a very good alternative to the original ink which is a lot more expensive.
Utter Rubbish
Utter Rubbish i would never ever buy any Tesco own brand ink Cartridges ever again. after just 1 week they stopped working and every time i want to print i have to remove each 1 to get ink flowing again 0/10 DON'T WASTE YOUR TIME!!!!!!!!!
fantastic price
Got new ink cartridges for printer which are expensive and worry about buying cheaper ones but these ones are fab will be buying again thats for sure many thanks
Cheap alternative
I didn't realise Tesco did a cheaper version of Multipack for Epsom Printer. Very convenient to click and collect at my local Tesco Express. But also available on shelf in the larger supermarket. Saved £14.
Epson Ups and Epson Downs
The Tesco printer ink for my Epson printer has worked well. (Epson Ups). I collected at a local store on a Sunday but had to wait a while because the staff couldn't find a key to a cupboard. (Epson Downs) No problem though because the staff were delightful.