By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Epson E715 Multipack Printer Ink

4(23)Write a review
Tesco Epson E715 Multipack Printer Ink
£ 24.50
£24.50/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Tesco printer-ink-cartridge multipack
  • Prints approximately 250 pages in black and over 280 in each colour
  • Fade-resistant and smudge-free finish
  • These Tesco inkjet cartridges have been remanufactured in the UK to the highest standards and are fully guaranteed. This product replaces an Epson T0715 Multi Pack.

    These cartridges are compatible with the following printer models: -

    Stylus D78, D92, D120, DX4000, DX4050, DX4400, DX4450, DX5000, DX5050, DX6000, DX6050, DX7000F, DX7400, DX7450, DX8400, DX8450, DX9400F, S20, S21, SX100, SX105, SX110, SX115, SX200, SX205, SX210, SX215, SX218, SX400, SX405, SX410, SX415, SX510W, SX515W, SX600FW, SX610FW, BX300F, BX310, BX600FW, BX610FW, B40W

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

23 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Save your money and don't buy these

1 stars

They simply did not work - after a few days my printer said that they needed replacing even though I had hardly used them and the resulting pages came out blue & green. They are a waste of money

Is exactly what it says on the packaging!

4 stars

This is an excellent alternative to the Epsom inks at a slightly lower price!

Printer Ink

5 stars

I find Tesco Printer Ink as good as named brands and very much cheaper

Value for Money

5 stars

I have been buying these ink cartridges for a while as the print quality is great. Saved me lots of money as I'm writing a thesis and proof read in hardcopy.

waste of money

1 stars

Bought these as they were the cheaper option . The cartridges are only part filled and only lasted one week. Had to reset the printer before all the inks would work. Replaced with genuine ones and they are full and quality is superior. Buying cheap worked out a costly mistake.

Cheap Ink as good as the original!

5 stars

Very happy with this product. It is a very good alternative to the original ink which is a lot more expensive.

Utter Rubbish

1 stars

Utter Rubbish i would never ever buy any Tesco own brand ink Cartridges ever again. after just 1 week they stopped working and every time i want to print i have to remove each 1 to get ink flowing again 0/10 DON'T WASTE YOUR TIME!!!!!!!!!

fantastic price

5 stars

Got new ink cartridges for printer which are expensive and worry about buying cheaper ones but these ones are fab will be buying again thats for sure many thanks

Cheap alternative

5 stars

I didn't realise Tesco did a cheaper version of Multipack for Epsom Printer. Very convenient to click and collect at my local Tesco Express. But also available on shelf in the larger supermarket. Saved £14.

Epson Ups and Epson Downs

4 stars

The Tesco printer ink for my Epson printer has worked well. (Epson Ups). I collected at a local store on a Sunday but had to wait a while because the staff couldn't find a key to a cupboard. (Epson Downs) No problem though because the staff were delightful.

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here