Tesco Hp 300 Combo Printer Ink

Definitely NOT compatible
My HP Printer absolutely refuses to print anything when using these cartridges. Unfortunately can't return to Tesco as I no longer have receipt and the packaging opened. Waste of money.
Poor
I bought this ink at the weekend for my HP C4780, I printed 5 pages yesterday and 10 pages today and it’s saying it ran out of ink.
Poor quality
Bought this product thinking it was great value for money n it wasnt didnt print out right complete waste of money n time really disappointed with this product
GREAT FEATURES....
i bought it and i am very satisfied i bought it 1 month ago
Excellent service
The price was excellent so I feared the service or item would be of a poor quality:I could not have been more wrong. Using 'click and collect', I collected the item with no problems despite having to ask my wife to collect it for me and the shop assistant could not have been more helpful in dealing with my wife. I am delighted with the quality. I have no reservations in recommending the service or the quality of the cartlidges.
Not So Good
Arrived quickly but only lasted through a single printing session before my printer said the black cartridge was empty. Had to get an HP replacement. Not worth it.
Tesco ink
This product works well enough although my printer keeps reminding me its a counterfeit product, other than that I would give it 5 stars
Faulty Product
Totally unsatisfactory! The cartridge will not print or copy any documents. Every line is coming out smudged.
My HP printer rejected it!
I put the black Tesco cartridge in my Deskjet D2560 printer with an HP colour cartridge next to it. My printer worked for about 7 pages then refused to print anything else. Couldn't work out why but the cartridges were not returning to the starting position in the printer, so I removed the Tesco cartridge and just tried with the original HP colour cartridge, and the printer printed quite happily without the Tesco one! They are supposed to be compatible with my printer so I'm not happy.
faulty ink
i bought this for my hp envy 120 series all in one printer but everytime i print something off it says the ink cartridge isnt genuine ink what a waste of 16 pounds next time ill just spend the extra 4 pounds on the proper hp ink