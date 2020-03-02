Tesco Canon C40 Combo Printer Ink

Tesco cartridges compatible with Canon printers
Happy with purchase - does the job and reasonable price - not that you could work that out when purchasing from the website. We do not need to know the dimensions of the cartridges - if they are made to be compatible then we do not need these measurements - but it would be very helpful to know the volume of printer ink they contain!
Waste of money
I bought this product in store a few months ago. I don't use my printer that often and after printing about 30 pages it was showing up as low on ink. I thought that maybe as I was using a cartridge that wasn't made by Canon , my printer was not recognising the cartridge. I tried to rectify the problem to no avail and have now bought new Canon cartridges. In total I got about 40 pages of text out of the Tesco cartridges before the printer said it was out of ink .Needless to say, I won't be buying them again.
worked well
I bought this product 2 weeks ago. It does the job and is as good as branded product. Good value
Tesco C40 combo
Interesting product, works well in its compatible devices.
excellent quality, value for money
Second time i have bought this product, works perfectly in my canon printer and the quality is so easy to read, never smudges. will always use tesco products for their superior quality.
Good as Branded cartridges
Would buy this product again, does the job without the price tag.