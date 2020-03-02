By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Canon C40 Combo Printer Ink

Tesco Canon C40 Combo Printer Ink
  • Tesco printer-ink-cartridge multipack
  • Prints approximately 490 pages in black and 312 in colour
  • Fade-resistant and smudge-free finish
  • These Tesco inkjet cartridges have been remanufactured in the UK to the highest standards and are fully guaranteed. This product replaces a Canon PG-40/CL-41 Combo Pack.

    These cartridges are compatible with the following printer models: -

    Pixma iP1200, iP1300, iP1600, iP1700, iP1800, iP1900, iP2200, iP2500, iP2600, MP140, MP150, MP160, MP170, MP180, MP190, MP210, MP220, MP450, MP460, MP470, MX300, MX310

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Tesco cartridges compatible with Canon printers

4 stars

Happy with purchase - does the job and reasonable price - not that you could work that out when purchasing from the website. We do not need to know the dimensions of the cartridges - if they are made to be compatible then we do not need these measurements - but it would be very helpful to know the volume of printer ink they contain!

Waste of money

1 stars

I bought this product in store a few months ago. I don't use my printer that often and after printing about 30 pages it was showing up as low on ink. I thought that maybe as I was using a cartridge that wasn't made by Canon , my printer was not recognising the cartridge. I tried to rectify the problem to no avail and have now bought new Canon cartridges. In total I got about 40 pages of text out of the Tesco cartridges before the printer said it was out of ink .Needless to say, I won't be buying them again.

worked well

5 stars

I bought this product 2 weeks ago. It does the job and is as good as branded product. Good value

Tesco C40 combo

4 stars

Interesting product, works well in its compatible devices.

excellent quality, value for money

5 stars

Second time i have bought this product, works perfectly in my canon printer and the quality is so easy to read, never smudges.  will always use tesco products for their superior quality.

Good as Branded cartridges

5 stars

Would buy this product again, does the job without the price tag.

