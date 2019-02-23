Tesco Feta Stuffed Peppers 145G

This product was supposed to have a 2+ week date a
This product was supposed to have a 2+ week date and was delivered with 1 day use by date!
Absolutely delicious!!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 926kJ / 223kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (13%), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Water, Sunflower Oil, Vinegar, Garlic, Black Pepper, Oregano, Dill.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in Greece, Packed in the U.K.
4 Servings
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled
145g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack
|Energy
|926kJ / 223kcal
|333kJ / 80kcal
|Fat
|16.4g
|5.9g
|Saturates
|3.1g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|5.4g
|Sugars
|13.2g
|4.8g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.3g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.21g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 4 servings.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
