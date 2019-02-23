By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Feta Stuffed Peppers 145G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Feta Stuffed Peppers 145G
£ 2.50
£1.73/100g

Offer

¼ of a pack (36g)
  • Energy333kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt0.21g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 926kJ / 223kcal

Product Description

  • Red peppers stuffed with feta full fat soft cheese and medium fat soft cheese in rapeseed oil.
  • Sweet & Creamy Cherry peppers filled with Greek Feta and soft cheese
  
  • Pack size: 145g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (13%), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Water, Sunflower Oil, Vinegar, Garlic, Black Pepper, Oregano, Dill.
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Greece, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

145g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack
Energy926kJ / 223kcal333kJ / 80kcal
Fat16.4g5.9g
Saturates3.1g1.1g
Carbohydrate14.9g5.4g
Sugars13.2g4.8g
Fibre1.4g0.5g
Protein3.3g1.2g
Salt0.58g0.21g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains approx. 4 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.













2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

This product was supposed to have a 2+ week date a

1 stars

This product was supposed to have a 2+ week date and was delivered with 1 day use by date!

Absolutely delicious!!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious!!

