Soreen Malt Lunchbox Loaves 5 Pack

Product Description
- 5 individually wrapped malt lunchbox loaves
- More Squidgy Power!
- Deliciously squidgy energy
- Individually wrapped
- No crumbs
- Source of fibre
- Approved by schools
- Low fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Source of protein
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Raisins (14%), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Colour: E150c), Malted Barley Flour (5%), Barley Malt Extract (4.5%), Maize Starch, Dried Whey (from Cows Milk), Vegetable Fat (Rapeseed, Palm), Salt Yeast, Preservative: Calcium Propionate
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory which handles Soya and Oats
Storage
I like cool, dry places best. Eat me on the day of opening or if you want to save me for another time, just pop me in the freezer. Use me within 3 months of freezing, and make sure I'm fully defrosted before you take a bite.
Preparation and Usage
- How to enjoy me
- Nibble me daintily or eat me all in one go - I'm delicious YUMMY on my own, there's no need to add butter.
Warnings
- Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove all fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.
Name and address
- Soreen,
- Manchester,
- M17 1PP.
Return to
- Squidgy enough for you?
- I was perfect when I left the Soreen bakery, but if I've lost my squidge (or fallen short in any other way) then please get in touch.
- You statutory rights are not affected.
- Contact us at www.soreen.com/get-in-touch
- Call us free on 0800 515739
- Or write us at Freepost RSSB-JGLB-BYJU,
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Loaf
|Energy
|1287kJ
|386kJ
|-
|304kcal
|91kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|0.8g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|58.7g
|17.6g
|of which sugars
|17.1g
|5.1g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|1.0g
|Protein
|9.3g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.54g
|0.16g
Safety information
Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove all fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.
