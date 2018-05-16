By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Soreen Malt Lunchbox Loaves 5 Pack

£ 1.40
£0.28/each
Per 30g loaf:
  • Energy386kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt0.16g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1287kJ

Product Description

  • 5 individually wrapped malt lunchbox loaves
  • Tell everyone how you ate me on Twitter @soreenHQ or facebook.com/soreenHQ
  • More Squidgy Power!
  • Look out for our delicious Banana Lunchbox Loaves! Find us in the bakery aisle.
  • Deliciously squidgy energy
  • Individually wrapped
  • No crumbs
  • Source of fibre
  • Approved by schools
  • Low fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Raisins (14%), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Colour: E150c), Malted Barley Flour (5%), Barley Malt Extract (4.5%), Maize Starch, Dried Whey (from Cows Milk), Vegetable Fat (Rapeseed, Palm), Salt Yeast, Preservative: Calcium Propionate

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory which handles Soya and Oats

Storage

I like cool, dry places best. Eat me on the day of opening or if you want to save me for another time, just pop me in the freezer. Use me within 3 months of freezing, and make sure I'm fully defrosted before you take a bite.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to enjoy me
  • Nibble me daintily or eat me all in one go - I'm delicious YUMMY on my own, there's no need to add butter.

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove all fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Soreen,
  • Manchester,
  • M17 1PP.

Return to

  • Squidgy enough for you?
  • I was perfect when I left the Soreen bakery, but if I've lost my squidge (or fallen short in any other way) then please get in touch.
  • You statutory rights are not affected.
  • Contact us at www.soreen.com/get-in-touch
  • Call us free on 0800 515739
  • Or write us at Freepost RSSB-JGLB-BYJU,
  • Soreen,
  • Manchester,
  • M17 1PP.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Loaf
Energy 1287kJ386kJ
-304kcal91kcal
Fat 2.8g0.8g
of which saturates 0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate 58.7g17.6g
of which sugars 17.1g5.1g
Fibre 3.4g1.0g
Protein 9.3g2.8g
Salt 0.54g0.16g

Safety information

