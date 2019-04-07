Soreen Banana Lunchbox Loaves 5 Pack

Awful
I thought I was getting a treat for my children. They were horrible and tasted uncooked. Won't buy them again.
The best ever
These are SO AMAZING. I love them. Perfect snack size.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1376kJ
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Sweetened Banana Flavoured Pieces (12%) (Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Pear Purée, Concentrated Banana Purée, Humectant: Glycerol, Sugar, Wheat Fibre, Palm Fat, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Banana Purée (9%), Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Rapeseed, Palm), Dextrose, Salt, Yeast, Flavourings, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Colour: Lutein
I like cool, dry places best. Eat me on the day of opening or if you want to save me for another time, just pop me in the freezer. Use me within 3 months of freezing, and make sure I'm fully defrosted before you take a bite.
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Loaf
|Energy
|1376kJ
|413kJ
|-
|326kcal
|98kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|1.6g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|59.5g
|17.9g
|of which sugars
|19.5g
|5.8g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|1.4g
|Protein
|8.1g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.57g
|0.17g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019