Tesco Plain Chocolate Digestives 300G

4.5(47)Write a review
Tesco Plain Chocolate Digestives 300G
£ 0.60
£0.20/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy367kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars2.8g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2157kJ / 516kcal

Product Description

  • Digestive biscuits half coated in dark chocolate.
  • Crumbly & crunchy. Generously dipped in rich chocolate for a dunkable treat.
  • Crumbly & crunchy. Generously dipped in rich chocolate for a dunkable treat.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dark Chocolate (30%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain milk.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

17 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (17g)
Energy2157kJ / 516kcal367kJ / 88kcal
Fat26.8g4.6g
Saturates14.0g2.4g
Carbohydrate60.1g10.2g
Sugars16.3g2.8g
Fibre3.7g0.6g
Protein6.7g1.1g
Salt0.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

47 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Non dairy - hurray!

5 stars

Excellent value non dairy product - great, love these biscuits!

The best vegan friendly biscuits!

5 stars

The best vegan friendly biscuits around. Thanks Tesco!

these are my guilty pleasure

5 stars

I love these,no milk in them,and they are yummy,go through about 4 packs a week,better than the more expensive brands,please tesco dont ever stop selling them

I am lactose intolerant so it was great to find so

5 stars

I am lactose intolerant so it was great to find some chocolate biscuits that I could eat that do not have a premium price. No-one can tell they are dairy free.....and they are delicious! Thank you!

Dry and dusty taste

2 stars

Dry dusty biscuits - unpleasant to eat. Lidl chocolate biscuits far superior.

Excellent value for money. Really crunchy, good co

4 stars

Excellent value for money. Really crunchy, good covering of very nice dark chocolate and lovely tasting biscuit.

Vegan chocolate digestives.

4 stars

Finally a vegan chocolate digestive! They taste every bit as good as I remember and great value however the labeling should be a bit clearer.

Lovely Biscuits, Perfect with a cup of tea.

5 stars

I love these, perfect with a cup of tea.

It's great. Don't change it Tesco

5 stars

not too sweet, great value

Really tasty and dairy free too!

5 stars

Really tasty and dairy free too!

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

