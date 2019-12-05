Tesco Plain Chocolate Digestives 300G

Non dairy - hurray!
Excellent value non dairy product - great, love these biscuits!
The best vegan friendly biscuits!
The best vegan friendly biscuits around. Thanks Tesco!
these are my guilty pleasure
I love these,no milk in them,and they are yummy,go through about 4 packs a week,better than the more expensive brands,please tesco dont ever stop selling them
I am lactose intolerant so it was great to find so
I am lactose intolerant so it was great to find some chocolate biscuits that I could eat that do not have a premium price. No-one can tell they are dairy free.....and they are delicious! Thank you!
Dry and dusty taste
Dry dusty biscuits - unpleasant to eat. Lidl chocolate biscuits far superior.
Excellent value for money. Really crunchy, good co
Excellent value for money. Really crunchy, good covering of very nice dark chocolate and lovely tasting biscuit.
Vegan chocolate digestives.
Finally a vegan chocolate digestive! They taste every bit as good as I remember and great value however the labeling should be a bit clearer.
Lovely Biscuits, Perfect with a cup of tea.
I love these, perfect with a cup of tea.
It's great. Don't change it Tesco
not too sweet, great value
Really tasty and dairy free too!
Really tasty and dairy free too!