Remington S8500 Shine Therapy Striaghtener

Extremely pleased with this purchase
I have bought many types of straighteners over the years but I chose these based specifically on it's extra features. The lock and narrow carry bag is especially useful to me when travelling as I have had to use elastic bands and keep them in an ordinary bag. Also important is the safety shut off after 60mins which gives me peace of mind when rushing around. I also liked that the switches were on the inner plate so cannot easily be changed and the variable temperature which is suited to different types of hair. Having said all that I was impressed with the finish on my hair as it is coloured blonde and can get dried out from the heat but the plates glided smoothly over each section.
good purchage
Second time with Remington , good quality, with my thick hair, give my hair less volume and more shine , as I like it. Strongly recommended it .
great straighteners
Bought my daughter for Xmas and she thinks they are brilliant. Leaves her long hair perfectly straight and shiny. She is very impressed
Works really well
Good quality, leaves my hair nice and shiny, comes in a convenient sleeve
Beautiful hair
Bought these for my daughter, but I've used them! We both have very thick, hard to tame hair and these do the job perfectly. They heat up quickly and feel good to use. Would definitely recommend them.
Best straighteners
I have always had GHD's but they have only one heat setting and I really needed variable heat settings as I have fine hair and consequently the GHD's were only used very occasionally. I decided to try these and boy I have not been disappointed. Not only do they look gorgeous they do a great job. I use the 150 degree setting which is enough to give my short hair lots of volume, no flyaways and so far no damage (I do use a heat protectant). Brilliant straighteners love love love them.
Better than GHD
Best straighteners ever. Leaves the hair feeling silky too, no pulling or catching, and gets really hot if needed.
Wonderful gadget
This straightener worked amazingly well on my fine hair, straightening out just washed and slept-on-whilst-wet hair which had gone all over the place. It really DOES give a glorious shine to hair and is really easy to use. Love the variable heat settings, and the carry bag. Love the whole gadget with no reservations of any kind. Would recommend highly.
Adjustable heat
I bought this about a month ago. They work really well. The blades are close to the edge of the straightener so be careful when putting them down and picking up. I have no problems straightening my hair.
Easy to use!
Bought this a while ago, really easy to use and good for the price