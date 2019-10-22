By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Digestive Biscuits 400G

4.5(38)Write a review
Tesco Digestive Biscuits 400G
£ 0.50
£0.13/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy281kJ 67kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2008kJ / 479kcal

Product Description

  • Digestive biscuits.
  • CRUMBLY & CRUNCHY Carefully baked for a dunkable golden treat. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes and making them the best they can be.
  • CRUMBLY & CRUNCHY Carefully baked for a dunkable golden treat. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 28 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (14g)
Energy2008kJ / 479kcal281kJ / 67kcal
Fat20.6g2.9g
Saturates7.9g1.1g
Carbohydrate64.3g9.0g
Sugars15.3g2.1g
Fibre3.7g0.5g
Protein7.4g1.0g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

38 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummiest around

5 stars

These are the tastiest digestives from anywhere. Great for dunking in a nice cup of tea.

Not able to get this product again

4 stars

I am a Diabetic and when my levels drop low I eat these, its a quick acting form of carbs and a good thing when needed, but for the past couple of weeks have NOT been able to get.??? PLEASE, can you get them back on the shelf not only myself but other Diabetics who partake of them.,

I’ve rated it a 5 star product which should be cle

5 stars

I’ve rated it a 5 star product which should be clear that I am very satisfied with it. Now you tell me why it is not available and why you are asking customers to rate a product that is not available. It just makes no sense to me.

Excellent value....less sugar taste than the Mc ma

5 stars

Excellent value....less sugar taste than the Mc make

Average biscuits

2 stars

Have now decided I prefer rich tea biscuits instead

Value tasty digestives

5 stars

I buy these regularly and find them great value for money and they taste as good as leading labels. Great for using in traybake recipes too and perfect with a cup af coffee!

Good for a biscuit baae

3 stars

Not as good as another leading brand but good foe a biscuit base and a very good price

Package could be better

5 stars

I do like them

Great value

5 stars

Tastes better than the brand leader.

Value

5 stars

I order these often, great price, lovely biscuit. Our Parrot loves them too lol

1-10 of 38 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Tesco Rich Tea Biscuit 300G

£ 0.30
£0.10/100g

Tesco Ginger Nut Biscuits 300G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Tesco British Salted Block Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here