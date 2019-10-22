Tesco Digestive Biscuits 400G

Yummiest around
These are the tastiest digestives from anywhere. Great for dunking in a nice cup of tea.
Not able to get this product again
I am a Diabetic and when my levels drop low I eat these, its a quick acting form of carbs and a good thing when needed, but for the past couple of weeks have NOT been able to get.??? PLEASE, can you get them back on the shelf not only myself but other Diabetics who partake of them.,
I’ve rated it a 5 star product which should be clear that I am very satisfied with it. Now you tell me why it is not available and why you are asking customers to rate a product that is not available. It just makes no sense to me.
Excellent value....less sugar taste than the Mc make
Average biscuits
Have now decided I prefer rich tea biscuits instead
Value tasty digestives
I buy these regularly and find them great value for money and they taste as good as leading labels. Great for using in traybake recipes too and perfect with a cup af coffee!
Not as good as another leading brand but good foe a biscuit base and a very good price
Package could be better
I do like them
Great value
Tastes better than the brand leader.
Value
I order these often, great price, lovely biscuit. Our Parrot loves them too lol